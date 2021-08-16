Graham Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense, energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021.

The virtual webcast of Graham’s presentation will be available starting at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 25, 2021 on the Midwest IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.graham-mfg.com. The presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference.