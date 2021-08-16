checkAd

Independent Product Testing Firm Ten Mile Square Technologies Confirms INTRUSION Shield’s Cyber Defense Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 19:30  |  39   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTZ) today announced that INTRUSION Shield was recently tested by independent product & performance assessment consulting firm Ten Mile Square Technologies, with Shield receiving validation of its marketing claims.

Unlike most cybersecurity products, INTRUSION Shield is a signature-free, bidirectional Zero Trust solution that combines historical IP reputation-based threat intelligence with real-time AI and network monitoring to prevent cyberattacks, including Zero-Day and malware-free attacks, before they can harm an organization. It inspects every port, protocol and packet attempting to enter and exit an organization to make pass/kill decisions.

Ten Mile Square Technologies was engaged by INTRUSION to perform an independent assessment of INTRUSION Shield to assess the product’s claims as they relate to functionality, performance, and efficacy. From the report, “Ten Mile Square Technologies assessment of the product as compared to the marketing claims finds that the product in fact does deliver on key representations made.”

“We found that Shield does what it claims to do, whether it is deployed in ‘kill’ mode, ‘observe’ mode or ‘turned-off’ mode,” said Frank Oelschlager, Partner & Managing Director at Ten Smile Square Technologies. “We had a couple of minor suggestions of things they may want to consider doing with Shield, but all-in-all we were very impressed with Shield’s alignment with what INTRUSION says it does.”

“As a relatively new entrant into the cyber defense market, it is great to see that Shield has been validated by Ten Mile Square, a trusted industry source for testing technology products and providing value-add suggestions to optimize customer satisfaction in the marketplace,” said Joe Head, co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at INTRUSION.

Click here to download the report.

About INTRUSION

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks before they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and an advanced threat intelligence cloud; INTRUSION TraceCop for threat discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network monitoring and advanced persistent threat detection.

About Ten Mile Square Technologies, LLC

Ten Mile Square has performed more than 200 technology assessment and technology due diligence engagements. Clients bring Ten Mile Square their most difficult and important challenges in system architecture, digital asset management (DAM), digital transformation, product management & delivery, strategy & innovation, all with an emphasis on cybersecurity. We help our clients scale to become more competitive and drive significant growth. We search for gaps and holes and fix what needs to be repaired or rebuilt. We drive significant results for companies building next-generation technologies. We help clients get things done right the first time.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSIONShield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

INTRUSION Media Inquiries

PR Contact: Michael Krems, Analyst & Public Relations Manager

Email: michael.krems@intrusion.com

Mobile: 805.496.8166

IR Contact: Joel Achramowicz

jachramowicz@sheltongroup.com

P: 415-845-9964





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independent Product Testing Firm Ten Mile Square Technologies Confirms INTRUSION Shield’s Cyber Defense Capabilities PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTZ) today announced that INTRUSION Shield was recently tested by independent product & performance assessment consulting firm Ten Mile Square Technologies, with Shield …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Titel
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board