WSGF – Vacaychella App Lowers Entry Barriers Into Vacation Rental Market Currently Seeing Revenue Growth As High As 4X

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC PINK: WSGF) ("WSGF") recently launched Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

Airbnb Q2 revenue quadrupled and the company is anticipating record revenues for the current quarter.

Expedia is anticipated to report Q2 revenue higher than forecasted estimates attributed to its VRBO vacation rental business.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. 

Vaycaychella had, at the time of the acquisition, backed a number of beach house properties, primarily in Cuba, that had been restored and were already available on Airbnb, VRBO, Hotels.com and Booking.com.

WSGF has recently launched a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.

The Vaycaychella software application is based on the Vacaychella alternative financing pilot business model built around its beach house properties, primarily in Cuba.  The purpose of the software application is to expand Vaycaychella’s pilot alternative financing model globally.

The Vaycaychella App allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience, in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor – individuals or institutions.  Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

The current release of the Vacyaychella App is just an initial version of the software.  A Vaycaychella 2.0 is under development now.

Additionally, Vaycaychella is partnering with its pilot client, V-Royal, to launch a cryptocurrency that will back new vacation properties.  Look for more news on the cryptocurrency initiative coming soon.

The Vaycaychella marketing campaign is targeted at growing the Vaycaychella App user base.  The App already has a robust investor base.  The marketing campaign will target growing the base of short-term rental projects seeking purchase financing and/or renovation financing.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit  https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376





