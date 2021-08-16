Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) announced today that it has waived conditions and agreed to sell its Port Coquitlam, British Columbia property and related assets. The Company will receive $9.0 million for the assets, less costs to sell, generating a realized gain on the sale of approximately $7.5 million or $0.21 per Class A share. In fiscal 2020, the Company listed for sale its plant assets in Port Coquitlam as a result of the consolidation of production facilities related to its personal winemaking business. The assets have a net book value of approximately $1.3 million and are reflected as assets held for sale in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The transaction is expected to close by September 30, 2021.



“We are pleased to generate such a solid gain on the sale of our Port Coquitlam plant assets, underscoring the significant value of our assets across the country,” commented John Peller, Chief Executive Officer.