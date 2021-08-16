Andrew Peller Limited to Sell Port Coquitlam Property
GRIMSBY, Ontario, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) announced today that it has waived conditions and agreed to sell its Port Coquitlam,
British Columbia property and related assets. The Company will receive $9.0 million for the assets, less costs to sell, generating a realized gain on the sale of approximately $7.5 million or $0.21
per Class A share. In fiscal 2020, the Company listed for sale its plant assets in Port Coquitlam as a result of the consolidation of production facilities related to its personal winemaking
business. The assets have a net book value of approximately $1.3 million and are reflected as assets held for sale in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. The transaction is expected to
close by September 30, 2021.
“We are pleased to generate such a solid gain on the sale of our Port Coquitlam plant assets, underscoring the significant value of our assets across the country,” commented John Peller, Chief Executive Officer.
About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium VQA brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.
