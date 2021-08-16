FOMO SIGNS LOI TO ACQUIRE SMARTSOLUTION TECHNOLOGIES

SST is a well-established provider of interactive communication tools and related IT systems to schools and colleges, as well as to corporations and healthcare institutions including hospitals and clinics for telemedicine. SST designs and builds advanced audio-visual enabled conference rooms, training rooms, and classrooms. The Company also provides professional audio-visual equipment, installation and related-IT integration, as well as follow-up maintenance and support services.

Chicago, IL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC) has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire SMARTSolution Technologies Inc. (SST - https://smarterguys.com/ ). The business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of FOMO and keep its name and brand in addition to its current HQ in Pittsburgh, PA. The transaction is expected to be completed by end of September 2021, subject to signing a Definitive Agreement and refinancing of SST’s bank debt of several hundred thousand dollars.

Some of the capabilities of SST include collaborative technologies, sharing information over multiple devices and multiple locations, interactive meeting tools, audio systems for group sharing, digital signage, the latest audio and visual technologies, videoconferencing, and interactive meeting technologies, including white boards. In addition to SST’s growing clients in the corporate and healthcare sectors, the company’s current largest client-base also includes over 150 school districts located in Pennsylvania and the neighboring Mid-Atlantic states.

In brief, SST is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for remote communication technologies coupled with advanced teaching (i.e., "EdTech") tools such as its line of digital boards for schools and colleges in the current and post-COVID environment. Additional add-on acquisitions are planned to complement SST’s product line and to aggressively expand geographically in the coming months.

Under the LOI, the terms of the offer include the issuance of one million (1,0000,000) Series B Preferred shares, three hundred million (300,000,000) common stock purchase warrants struck at $0.02, and the assumption of several hundred thousand dollars in bank debt. FOMO is currently in discussions with commercial lenders, family offices, and institutional investors for financial backing. An accelerated due diligence effort is underway with an on-site review and analysis scheduled for August 25, 2021.