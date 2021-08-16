LegalZoom Partners with USC Marshall School of Business to Foster the Next Generation of Social Entrepreneurs

Partnership will provide scholarship and curriculum support to the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), the leading online platform for legal and compliance services, has partnered with the University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business to amplify the learning opportunities offered through the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab (BSEL). The BSEL is a Center of Excellence that equips USC students, faculty, and staff with the business skills and resources to develop financially incentivized solutions to societal problems. It offers the country’s only Master’s program dedicated to social entrepreneurship.



As part of this partnership, LegalZoom will support the BSEL in multiple ways, including participating in lectures and establishing a $30,000 scholarship that will be granted to deserving students in the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship degree program. The partnership also allows the two organizations to be connected for internship, mentorship, and employment opportunities. For BSEL graduates who go on to start their own social entrepreneurship ventures, LegalZoom will provide up to $5,000 in free services to support their business formation and compliance needs.

“LegalZoom was founded on the idea of breaking down barriers to quality legal services to help entrepreneurs and individuals protect their businesses, ideas and families. Through USC’s one-of-a-kind program, we will be able to help empower the next generation of social entrepreneurs to bring creative thinking to address pressing societal issues,” said Catherine Davie, Head of Social Impact at LegalZoom.

The BSEL offers an undergraduate minor in social entrepreneurship; a graduate certificate in sustainability and business; an MBA concentration in sustainability, society, and business; and a Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship. This partnership with LegalZoom supplements the many resources offered through the BSEL, including a Social Entrepreneur-in-Residence program and an influential research initiative led by Dr. Jill Kickul.

“Our students at the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab are inspired and driven to take on the world’s social challenges through entrepreneurship,” said Professor Adlai Wertman, founding director of the BSEL. “With LegalZoom’s support, we’ll be able to make our unique Master’s degree more accessible to students looking to make sustainable impact in their own communities.”