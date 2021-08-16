checkAd

Singing Machine Announces 98% Increase in First Quarter Revenues

Continued Strong Demand for Industry Leading Product

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales increased 98% to $6.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, as compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The sharp increase was largely due to strong spring re-orders and accelerated timing of a large holiday shipment.
  • Gross profit for the quarter increased by 66% from $1.0 million to $1.6 million primarily due to the overall increase in net sales. Gross profit margins decreased by 550 basis points largely due to a higher mix of promotional products shipped during the quarter.
  • Net operating income was also positively impacted by a one-time gain reported of $0.45 million due to a gain on the forgiveness of indebtedness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
  • Loss Before Income Tax improved to $0.15 million compared to $0.29 million in the prior year due to the increase in net sales and an overall focus on strict cost control.
  • Net loss of $0.12 million for the quarter compared to a net loss of $0.21 million in the same period of the prior year.

Singing Machine reported net sales of approximately $6.1 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 period compared to $3.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased re-orders for spring and accelerated timing on a large promotional order for the holidays. Gross profit increased to $1.6 million for the quarter due to the increase in net sales. Gross profit margin decreased by 550 basis points due to the higher mix of promotional products shipped during the quarter.

Total operating expenses for the quarter increased by $0.3 million to $2.1 million. The majority of the increase is attributable to variable selling expenses that increased commensurate with the overall increase in net sales. As a result, the Company reported a net loss of $0.12 million compared to a net loss of $0.21 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, the Company’s CEO, commented, “We’re very proud of the work the team has accomplished during the first quarter. These positive financial and operational results reflect the continued popularity and demand for karaoke and home music entertainment even despite the economy reopening and consumers shifting to spending on services and travel.”

