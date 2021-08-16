Westhaven Temporarily Halts Work on Shovelnose Due to the Wildfire Situation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces work has been temporarily halted on its Shovelnose gold property due to the wildfire situation.



Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “First and foremost, the safety and well-being of our staff members and contractors is paramount. Our thoughts are with the people and the communities within the affected wildfire areas, and a special thanks to the firefighters and first responders who put their lives at risk to help others. Westhaven is closely monitoring the wildfire situation and will restart operations once the evacuation order is lifted and it is deemed safe to do so.”