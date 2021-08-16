checkAd

Westhaven Temporarily Halts Work on Shovelnose Due to the Wildfire Situation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces work has been temporarily halted on its Shovelnose gold property due to the wildfire situation.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “First and foremost, the safety and well-being of our staff members and contractors is paramount. Our thoughts are with the people and the communities within the affected wildfire areas, and a special thanks to the firefighters and first responders who put their lives at risk to help others. Westhaven is closely monitoring the wildfire situation and will restart operations once the evacuation order is lifted and it is deemed safe to do so.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.





