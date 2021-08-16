Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and …

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and Satellite markets, today reports another increase in revenue and net profit for the second quarter of 2021.

J. Michael Heil, CEO of Adaptive Ad Systems, stated: "We are happy to report that we have again been able to increase revenue and profits for the second quarter of 2021, benefitting from the continuing expansion of our network and the addition of new subscribers during the quarter. While 2020 was the biggest year in revenue and profitability in the history of the Company, the Company is on track for its solid revenue projections for the remainder of the year 2021, with even higher expectations for 2022."

Revenues Increased

For the second quarter of 2021, revenues were $1,193,457 compared with $1,179,608 during the same period in 2020. This improved performance resulted from the continuing expansion of our network, adding Adaptive systems all across the U.S., and the recent expansion into new business sectors.

Net Profit Increased

Net Profit (before taxes) increased from $161,474 in Q2 2020 to $283,657 in Q2 2021, an increase of $122,183 or approximately 75%. This increase is based on management's constant efforts to increase revenue through continued network expansion, the addition of new subscribers, new technologies, and business sectors while keeping overhead low.

Mr. Heil adds, "As announced earlier, we have recently completed the construction of our Arizona-based IPTV head-end facility, creating a broad technology center for the Company's hardware and software. This improvement has enabled us to consistently increase the number of installations of our proprietary hardware and software systems throughout the country. The expanded network provides our contracted clients with more major ad campaigns that they typically would not have access to, resulting in the consistent improvement of our financial performance while creating a solid ROI for our shareholders."