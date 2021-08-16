checkAd

Salem Media Announces Promotion of Jamie Cohen

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Jamie Cohen has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Broadcast Digital. In his new role Jamie will oversee all aspects of the digital operations for Salem’s local and National/Network digital efforts. “Jamie has done a tremendous job building Salem’s digital enterprise for our local stations. Overseeing all aspects of our digital operations, both locally and nationally, will open more channels of opportunity and unify our efforts in reaching our audiences through digital avenues and monetizing our digital assets,” said Dave Santrella, Salem’s Broadcast Media President.

Jamie said, “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and am bullish on our future. With the emergence of platforms like Salem Now, the Salem Podcast Network and other innovations, our audience has never been bigger. We have an amazing opportunity ahead of us and I can’t think of a better place to be.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Wertpapier


