AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the appointment of AI VentureTech, Inc. as head strategic advisor for TulsaLabs.

This new team will appoint project managers to oversee key areas of commercial research in the areas of data consulting, blockchain development, and space applications.

AppSwarm will also explore alternative funding, such as federal and state economic development zone grants or low-interest loans, to fund the initial build-out of the Tulsa based technology lab to avoid needing to access equity capital markets.

Thomas Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc., commented, "We are very excited to head the strategic vision behind TulsaLabs and want to waste no time in beginning to implement the changes needed to build this project out. The immediate goal will be to appoint a younger and more dynamic executive team who will have oversight on project managers and oversee the development of a sales staff. AI will also advise the company on conducting an immediate review to stabilize share issuance, increase cost-efficiency, and seek alternative funding opportunities away from traditional equity or debt capital to begin preserving shareholder value wherever we can. Finally, to establish a more consistent communication program to provide updates on both material and non-material events developing around the labs progress.”

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

