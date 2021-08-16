checkAd

Dolphin Entertainment Q2 Revenue Increases 66% Year over Year and 20% Sequentially to a Record $8.6 Million

Positive Operating Income Even Including Non-Cash Depreciation & Amortization ExpenseNet Income of $1.3M Equals $0.17 Basic Earnings Per ShareCompletes Growth to Positive Working Capital With Surplus of $1.26MNFTs, Dolphin's First of Dolphin 2.0 …

Positive Operating Income Even Including Non-Cash Depreciation & Amortization Expense

Net Income of $1.3M Equals $0.17 Basic Earnings Per Share

Completes Growth to Positive Working Capital With Surplus of $1.26M

NFTs, Dolphin's First of Dolphin 2.0 Initiatives, Have Launched

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Three major financial milestones were achieved this quarter," stated Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "First, revenues of $8.6M, which topped by 20% the previous record of only one quarter prior. Secondly, positive operating income for the first time as a NASDAQ company when including the non-cash expense of depreciation and amortization. Operating income is the P&L metric we use to gauge ourselves, so this was very meaningful to us. And, third, a working capital surplus for the first time in Dolphin's history as a public company, achieved in 3 ½ years after uplisting to NASDAQ and despite pursuing an acquisition strategy to assemble a Super Group of six best-in-class marketing companies."

"All together, these 3 milestones show that we are a financially-sound, profitable and growing company," continued O'Dowd. "That is a great platform from which to accelerate our first year of Dolphin 2.0 initiatives, and make investments in opportunities we see to own content, live events, and consumer products that we already know we can market as well as anyone else."

Recent Highlights

  • Total Q2 revenue increased to $8.6 million, compared to $5.2 million in Q2 2020;
  • Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $56,293 including non-cash expense from depreciation and amortization of $478,270 as compared to an operating loss of $179,038, which included non-cash expense from depreciation and amortization of $496,461, for the same period in the prior year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $9.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2020, not including restricted cash.
  • Net Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $1.3 million, included the benefit of a net $1.0 million in non-cash items stemming from a $1.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt and a positive change in fair value of derivative liabilities, warrants, put rights and contingent consideration of $498,974, partially offset by depreciation and amortization of $478,270, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $ 496,461, and a negative change in fair value of derivative liabilities, warrants, put rights and contingent consideration items in the amount of $1.7 million, for the same period in the prior year.
  • Dolphin Entertainment and FTX announced a partnership to create NFT marketplace programs for major sports and entertainment brands
  • Dolphin was added to the Russell Microcap® Index
  • The Door welcomed Häagen-Dazs and Holle to its roster of clients
  • 42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars.
  • Shore Fire clients Carole King and Todd Rundgren were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
  • Dolphin Entertainment's NFTs Division entered its 1st vertical, Sports, with First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Tim Brown, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker To Kick-Off NFT Collection
  • Dolphin Entertainment's NFTs Division entered its 2nd vertical, Culinary, with NFT collectible recipe card system, launching with top chefs throughout the United States; Partnered for NFT collection with world renowned artist Romero Britto, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date, Time: August 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET
Toll-Free: 844-407-9500
International: 862-298-0850 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/42377

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
Reference ID: 42377
Webcast replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/42377

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit:https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

             
ASSETS
  As of June 30, 2021     As of December 31, 2020  
Current assets:
 
  		   
  		 
Cash and cash equivalents
  9,252,228     7,923,280  
Restricted cash
    677,354       714,096  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $563,782 and $653,272, respectively.
    5,423,507       5,027,101  
Other current assets
    424,158       231,890  
Total current assets
    15,777,247       13,896,367  
Capitalized production costs, net
    346,968       271,139  
Right-of-use assets
    7,091,493       7,106,279  
Goodwill
    20,015,800       19,627,856  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,537,937 and $5,747,941, respectively.
    6,932,063       7,452,059  
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
    602,297       800,071  
Deposits and other assets
    228,313       198,180  
Total Assets
  50,994,181     49,351,951  
LIABILITIES
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable
  859,912     1,190,184  
Term loan
    700,227       900,292  
Notes payable, current portion
    302,455       846,749  
Convertible notes payable at fair value, current portion
    -       580,000  
Paycheck Protection Program loans, current portion
    848,987       582,438  
Loan from related party
    -       1,107,873  
Accrued interest - related party
    1,718,227       1,783,121  
Accrued compensation
    2,625,000       2,625,000  
Put rights
    -       1,544,029  
Lease liability
    1,847,117       1,791,773  
Contract liability
    3,175,917       1,855,209  
Other current liabilities
    2,442,421       2,045,842  
Total current liabilities
    14,520,263       16,852,510  
Noncurrent liabilities:
               
Notes payable
    924,141       426,645  
Convertible notes payable
    3,050,000       1,445,000  
Convertible notes payable at fair value
    1,029,766       947,293  
Paycheck Protection Program loans
    1,188,582       2,517,431  
Contingent consideration
    730,000       530,000  
Loan from related party
    1,107,873       -  
Lease liability
    5,920,896       5,964,275  
Warrants liability
    150,000       450,000  
Other noncurrent liabilities
    200,000       550,000  
Total noncurrent liabilities
    14,301,258       12,830,644  
Total Liabilities
    28,821,521       29,683,154  

 
               
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Common stock, $0.015 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized,7,638,469 and 6,618,785, respectively, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
    114,575       99,281  
Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
    1,000       1,000  
Additional paid in capital
    123,951,169       117,540,557  
Accumulated deficit
    (101,894,084 )     (97,972,041 )
Total Stockholders' Equity
  22,172,660     19,668,797  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
  50,994,181     49,351,951  
                 

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

             

 
  For the three months ended     For the six months ended  

 
  June 30,     June 30,  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Revenues:
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Entertainment publicity and marketing
  8,643,244     5,194,725     15,820,361     11,828,525  
Content production
    -       -       -       -  
Total revenues
    8,643,244       5,194,725       15,820,361       11,828,525  

 
                               
Operating expenses:
                               
Direct costs
    833,511       656,849       1,583,931       1,285,361  
Payroll and benefits
    5,622,468       2,879,073       10,892,831       7,779,939  
Selling, general and administrative
    1,194,704       978,527       2,718,658       2,223,345  
Depreciation and amortization
    478,270       496,461       960,982       1,017,464  
Legal and professional
    457,998       362,853       802,606       572,314  
Total expenses
    8,586,951       5,373,763       16,959,008       12,878,423  
Income (loss) before other expenses
    56,293       (179,038 )     (1,138,647 )     (1,049,898 )

 
                               
Other income (expenses):
                               
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
    1,012,973       -       955,610       3,259,866  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
    (48,461 )     -       (48,461 )     -  
Loss on deconsolidation of Max Steel VIE
    -       -       -       (1,484,591 )
Change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities
    268,974       (696,420 )     (602,475 )     (548,961 )
Change in fair value of warrants
    65,000       (483,519 )     (2,497,877 )     (411,004 )
Change in fair value of put rights
    -       47,070       (71,106 )     1,517,810  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
    165,000       (573,000 )     (200,000 )     (470,000 )
Acquisition costs
    -               (22,907 )     -  
Interest expense and debt amortization
    (169,837 )     (1,058,694 )     (335,031 )     (1,682,976 )
Total other income (expense), net
    1,293,649       (2,764,563 )     (2,822,247 )     180,144  
Income (loss) before income taxes
  1,349,942     (2,943,601 )   (3,960,894 )   (869,754 )
Income tax benefit
    -               38,851       -  
Net income (loss)
  1,349,942     (2,943,601 )   (3,922,043 )   (869,754 )

 
                               
Earnings (loss) per share:
                               
Basic
  0.17     (0.62 )   (0.53 )   (0.20 )
Diluted
  0.13     (0.62 )   (0.53 )   (0.46 )

 
                               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
                               
Basic
    7,664,000       4,719,241       7,456,360       4,363,742  
Diluted
    7,913,396       5,059,867       7,456,360       (5,214,355 )
                                 

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659996/Dolphin-Entertainment-Q2-Revenue-Inc ...

Dolphin Entertainment Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

