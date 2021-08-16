checkAd

SigmaSense Announces New Patents Granted

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced the issuance of patents #10,963,092, #10,963,093 and #11,061,082, expanding its total patent portfolio to over 70 patents issued and …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced the issuance of patents #10,963,092, #10,963,093 and #11,061,082, expanding its total patent portfolio to over 70 patents issued and allowed.

  • #10,963,092 - Channel Driver Circuit
  • #10,963,093 - Analog Front End Channel Driver Circuit
  • #11,061,082 - Single Line Hall effect Sensor Drive and Sense

The recently issued patents cover SigmaSense's core technology, which is pioneering a digital transformation to software defined sensing solutions. As an indicator of the importance of this technology to the sensing industry, the core IP from SigmaSense has already been cited in multiple patents by more than 30 companies. The most recent patents describe the low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters (ADC), which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems. The unique current and frequency technology provides continuous and concurrent drive and sense that delivers instantaneous sensing data without the traditional need to measure voltage thresholds. This technology has multiple applications in the world of touch sensing, electric vehicles and medical applications among others.

Fig. 1

Foto: Accesswire

The channel driver circuit simultaneously transmits the channel driving signal to the load at the single node and senses the channel driving signal at the single node.

This protected technology:

  • Enables ultra-low voltage operations, saves power and lowers the noise floor of most sensing systems
  • Enables instant access to data for faster report rates using current mode ADCs.
  • Provides a platform for software-defined sensing where all channels are physically identical but can be software dynamically programmable, including flexibility of dynamic range, precision, frequencies, and gain controls.

"We believe we have developed a revolutionary technology that has the capability to disrupt multiple sensing industries," says Rick Seger, CEO of SigmaSense. "We aim to maximize the value of this technology by taking a strategic approach to protecting our growing patent portfolio. These patents are the latest milestones in the growing transformation of sensing systems away from fixed hardware voltage mode ADCs to current mode ADCs with software programmability."

About SigmaSense
SigmaSense, a global leader in touch sensing performance, brings the best user experiences to products ranging from mobile phones and laptops to large monitors and digital signage. SigmaSense is pioneering a comprehensive sensing technology that delivers 100 to 1,000 times improved SNR performance that was previously not possible. SigmaVision™ capacitive imaging technology provides touch, pressure, and object detection to the sensing surface, enabling a new generation of perceptive devices that are interactive and engaging. SigmaHover™ provides a superior touchless experience for public displays and any other device that uses touch sensors. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SigmaSense provides semiconductor products with software, development tools and support. For more information, please visit www.sigmasense.com.

Investor Relations for SigmaSense
MZ North America
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us
(561) 489-5315

SOURCE: SigmaSense



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660005/SigmaSense-Announces-New-Patents-Gra ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SigmaSense Announces New Patents Granted AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced the issuance of patents #10,963,092, #10,963,093 and #11,061,082, expanding its total patent portfolio to over 70 patents issued and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units