Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Arcimoto, Inc., (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management will host a stakeholder webcast today, August 16, at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT), to discuss Arcimoto's second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants.