Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Arcimoto, Inc., (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management will host a stakeholder webcast today, August 16, at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT), to discuss Arcimoto's second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants.

To participate, please use the following information:

Second Quarter 2021 Stakeholder Webcast
Date: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ESd4cOe0SEqJz5fiWvRBiQ

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Company Highlights:

  • In Q2, manufactured 74 vehicles and completed sales for 30 new and 1 pre-owned customer vehicle.
  • Debuted the first production Roadsters, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Featuring dual-motor front-wheel drive, instant torque, and a fully connected seating stance, the Roadster is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform.
  • Demonstrated the first ever driverless Fun Utility Vehicle, using remote control technology, a major first milestone toward Arcimoto’s vision of shared rightsized transportation.
  • Unveiled new torque vectoring technology that will improve handling of future Arcimoto vehicles.
  • Revealed the Arcimoto Flatbed utility vehicle.
  • Launched a battery recycling program with lithium-ion battery recycling company Redivivus to pioneer a new hydrometallurgical process that is better for the planet than conventional battery processing solutions.
  • In Tennessee, entered into a joint pilot program with Tennessee Clean Fuels and Drive Electric Tennessee to test the FUV and Deliverator in key cities across the state.
  • Announced Florida, Hawaii, and Louisiana as the latest states to reclassify driving requirements for next-generation autocycles such as those made by Arcimoto, removing the need for a motorcycle endorsement and allowing drivers to operate the FUV, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator with a standard driver’s license.
  • In California, launched a joint municipal pilot program to test the FUV, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder for use by Encinitas Lifeguards and Infrastructure and Sustainability Departments, continuing Mayor Catherine Blakespear’s efforts to reduce carbon pollution and advance sustainable transportation in the City of Encinitas.
  • Launched a collaboration with Lightning Motorcycles to develop the fastest tilting three-wheel motorcycle in the world—gas or electric—using Arcimoto’s patented Tilting Motor Works TRiO tilting trike technology.
  • Increased affordability of Arcimoto FUVs in Oregon and California. FUVs are now eligible for the $2,500 Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate and the $2,500 Charge Ahead Rebate, which combined can save Oregonians up to $5,000 on the purchase of a new FUV. Arcimoto FUVs also qualify for the $750 California Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, which, combined with the $1,500 California Clean Fuel Reward, offers savings of up to $2,250 on the purchase of a new FUV in California.
  • Joined the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.
  • Uplisted to the NASDAQ Global Market from the NASDAQ Capital Market, reflecting the significant growth of the Company’s business and market capitalization.

Management Commentary

