Ra Medical Systems Announces Sale of Pharos Dermatology Business

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing its excimer laser system to treat vascular disease, announces the sale of its Pharos dermatology business to STRATA Skin Sciences (Nasdaq: SSKN) for $3.7 million in cash. The Pharos excimer laser is FDA-cleared for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma.

“We believe this transaction is in the best interest of Ra Medical and our shareholders as we intend to maximize value with a strategy that continues to focus on the large and growing PAD market,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “Our plan is to focus all of our resources on the achievement of value-creating milestones associated with our next-generation DABRA catheter products and the completion of our clinical study to obtain an FDA atherectomy indication. The transaction provides immediate cash proceeds to further these initiatives and allows us to reduce our future cash burn.