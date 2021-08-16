Owens & Minor Debuts Online Emergency Preparedness Tracker as Latest Enhancement to Emergency Response Offerings

The Richmond-based company has consistently made emergency readiness and response a point of pride, with the safety of frontline teammates a top priority that enables its ongoing ability to serve the healthcare community. Beyond its emergency response activities during hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters, Owens & Minor has protocols to navigate other uncertain or evolving situations. For example, in instances when customers experience cybersecurity threats at their location, Owens & Minor has protocols that facilitate medical supply orders outside the system so that product flow is not interrupted.

Owens & Minor today announced a new online emergency tracker as part of its comprehensive emergency preparedness and response offerings. Owens & Minor piloted the new feature in early July to support customers in their advance preparations as Tropical Storm Elsa gained strength in Florida and up the east coast. Now, with Tropical Storm Fred causing rain and flooding in the Florida panhandle, and Tropical Depression Grace threatening the Atlantic, the tracker is once again live to serve customers who may be impacted. The emergency preparedness tracker features a scrolling alert that includes up-to-date storm information and impacts as well as additional content detailing Owens & Minor’s preparedness and response plans enacted to support healthcare customers.

“What’s extraordinary about Owens & Minor is the level of preparation and resourcefulness we use for any contingency, no matter how uncertain or unpredictable,” said Jeff Jochims, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President, Medical Distribution at Owens & Minor. “Many years ago, during Hurricane Katrina, our distribution team rented amphibious duck boats to navigate flooded roads and deliver products to our hospital customers. Throughout COVID-19, O&M teammates worked around the clock to manufacture and distribute critical supplies through multiple hurricanes that severely impacted large portions of the United States.”

The emergency tracker adds to Owens & Minor’s suite of proactive, customized, and actionable preparedness offerings that enhance customer response capabilities and help minimize disruptions. The tracker appears on Owens & Minor’s website on an as-needed basis to keep customers informed throughout rapidly changing situations.

“As a healthcare company, our emergency response and preparedness plans are foundational to our ability to deliver on our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Jochims. “We believe that our thorough and advanced preparation empowers our ability to maintain business continuity and to serve our customers. This latest tool in our emergency protocol will bring valuable, timely updates to customers and members of the healthcare industry as we collectively focus on supporting patient care in every situation.”

To plan for healthcare supply contingencies and access breaking updates during potential emergency situations, visit https://www.owens-minor.com/distribution/emergency-response/.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

