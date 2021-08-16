checkAd

Owens & Minor Debuts Online Emergency Preparedness Tracker as Latest Enhancement to Emergency Response Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:04  |  13   |   |   

Owens & Minor today announced a new online emergency tracker as part of its comprehensive emergency preparedness and response offerings. Owens & Minor piloted the new feature in early July to support customers in their advance preparations as Tropical Storm Elsa gained strength in Florida and up the east coast. Now, with Tropical Storm Fred causing rain and flooding in the Florida panhandle, and Tropical Depression Grace threatening the Atlantic, the tracker is once again live to serve customers who may be impacted. The emergency preparedness tracker features a scrolling alert that includes up-to-date storm information and impacts as well as additional content detailing Owens & Minor’s preparedness and response plans enacted to support healthcare customers.

The Richmond-based company has consistently made emergency readiness and response a point of pride, with the safety of frontline teammates a top priority that enables its ongoing ability to serve the healthcare community. Beyond its emergency response activities during hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters, Owens & Minor has protocols to navigate other uncertain or evolving situations. For example, in instances when customers experience cybersecurity threats at their location, Owens & Minor has protocols that facilitate medical supply orders outside the system so that product flow is not interrupted.

“What’s extraordinary about Owens & Minor is the level of preparation and resourcefulness we use for any contingency, no matter how uncertain or unpredictable,” said Jeff Jochims, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President, Medical Distribution at Owens & Minor. “Many years ago, during Hurricane Katrina, our distribution team rented amphibious duck boats to navigate flooded roads and deliver products to our hospital customers. Throughout COVID-19, O&M teammates worked around the clock to manufacture and distribute critical supplies through multiple hurricanes that severely impacted large portions of the United States.”

The emergency tracker adds to Owens & Minor’s suite of proactive, customized, and actionable preparedness offerings that enhance customer response capabilities and help minimize disruptions. The tracker appears on Owens & Minor’s website on an as-needed basis to keep customers informed throughout rapidly changing situations.

“As a healthcare company, our emergency response and preparedness plans are foundational to our ability to deliver on our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Jochims. “We believe that our thorough and advanced preparation empowers our ability to maintain business continuity and to serve our customers. This latest tool in our emergency protocol will bring valuable, timely updates to customers and members of the healthcare industry as we collectively focus on supporting patient care in every situation.”

To plan for healthcare supply contingencies and access breaking updates during potential emergency situations, visit https://www.owens-minor.com/distribution/emergency-response/.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Debuts Online Emergency Preparedness Tracker as Latest Enhancement to Emergency Response Offerings Owens & Minor today announced a new online emergency tracker as part of its comprehensive emergency preparedness and response offerings. Owens & Minor piloted the new feature in early July to support customers in their advance preparations as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Owens & Minor Opens Call for Nominations for the Tenth Annual Earl G. Reubel Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Owens & Minor Reports 2nd Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Owens & Minor Declares 3rd Quarter 2021 Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Owens & Minor will Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten