Capital Southwest Supports Kainos Capital’s Acquisition of Muenster Milling

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported Kainos Capital (“Kainos”) in its acquisition of Muenster Milling (“Muenster”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent.



"We are excited to partner with Kainos on its investment in Muenster,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “The Company has a demonstrated history of manufacturing high-quality, innovative pet food and treats.” Grant Eason, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, said, “Muenster is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing number of pet owners that seek clean-label, high-protein and convenient pet food.”