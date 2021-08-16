checkAd

Capital Southwest Supports Kainos Capital’s Acquisition of Muenster Milling

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported Kainos Capital (“Kainos”) in its acquisition of Muenster Milling (“Muenster”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent.

"We are excited to partner with Kainos on its investment in Muenster,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “The Company has a demonstrated history of manufacturing high-quality, innovative pet food and treats.” Grant Eason, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, said, “Muenster is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing number of pet owners that seek clean-label, high-protein and convenient pet food.”

Muenster Milling is a 4th-generation, family-owned pet food and ingredients manufacturer located in Muenster, Texas. Since 1932, Muenster has built lasting, impactful relationships with farmers, suppliers, customers, communities, and animals. Muenster specializes in making innovative, freeze-dried and extruded dog food, cat food, and horse feed with a focus on high quality ingredients to provide healthy options for pet owners to feed their pets.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $368 million in net assets as of June 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

