Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021(1), consolidated revenues increased by 83.3% to $756.8 million when compared to $412.9 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in revenues was partially comprised of the results from acquisitions, with the balance of the increase attributable to the Company’s legacy operations, demonstrating continued resilience and strong overall end-market demand. The increase in sales in the Company’s legacy operations is a result of improvements in pricing. Construction materials pricing generally continued to increase during the second quarter of 2021, before beginning to decline in May 2021 and continuing to decline through the second quarter. The Company’s sales by product group in the quarter were made up of 76% construction materials, compared to 67% last year, with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 21%, and other of 3%.

Gross margin dollars more than doubled to $131.2 million, compared to $58.9 million during the corresponding period in 2020. Gross margin percentage also increased to 17.3% of revenues versus 14.3% during the same period in 2020. The increase in margin dollars and margin percentage is mainly attributable to the improvements in construction materials pricing throughout the majority of the second quarter of 2021, as well as ongoing implementation of the Company’s strategies.

EBITDA(2) and Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the period increased to a quarterly record at $90.5 million and $94.0 million, respectively, compared to $32.8 million during the second quarter of 2020. Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $53.1 million, compared to net earnings of $12.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on July 15, 2021, the Company paid a $0.12 per share dividend to its shareholders of record on June 30, 2021(4).

Q2 2021 Business Highlights: