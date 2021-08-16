WidePoint Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Year-Over-Year Gross Margins Improve to 20.0% as Low Margin Carrier Services Revenues DeclineFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) …

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) , the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Secured more than $36 million in Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services contract awards

WidePoint's subsidiary, Soft-Ex Communications, was awarded Co-sell Ready status by Microsoft, enabling Soft-Ex to engage and collaborate on global sales opportunities with Microsoft's sales teams and channel partners

Recognized as an honorable mention vendor in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

WidePoint subsidiary, WidePoint Mobile Corp., has achieved the R2v3 certification through SERI, Sustainable Electronics Recycling International. This certification helps accelerate the adoption of WidePoint's device recycling program and ensures that its customers' retired equipment, will be recycled by using the global best practices for protecting the environment and human health, while ensuring all customer data is protected

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $20.0 million (reflects a reduction of $1.1 million due to carrier credits)

Managed Services revenue was $8.1 million

Gross margin improved to 20.0%

Net loss was $(205,000) or $(0.02) per diluted share

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $311,000

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $531,000

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents equaled $14.9 million

Six Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $40.6 million (reflects a reduction of $3.7 million due to carrier credits)

Managed Services revenue was $17.4 million

Gross margin improved to 21.4%

Net income was $381,000 or $0.04 per diluted share

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.36 million

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.8 million

Management Commentary

"The second quarter marked a period of steady operational progress for WidePoint, as we continued to make focused and judicious investments in our staff and technology, in addition to further enhancing our sales and marketing resources and processes," said WidePoint's CEO, Jin Kang. "In particular, we have been making significant investments toward improving our solution delivery infrastructure to increase our gross margins, and to have tangible solutions that can increase our total addressable market and be leveraged by our commercial enterprise and federal government customers. In conjunction with the investments in our solution delivery infrastructure we are also revamping our sales and marketing tactics to capture all possible synergies with customers and to maximize our organic growth efforts. Moreover, even with Census phasing out from a financial perspective, we continue to reap indirect benefits, as we've been receiving an increase of inbound requests for demos and RFPs, that should translate to topline growth. Although we remain laser-focused on executing our near-term initiatives, we are somewhat restricted by macro headwinds, such as the pandemic with the lingering Delta variant strain, but we are cautiously optimistic on our long-term outlook, due to the growing tailwinds within our mobile ecosystem, in conjunction with our organic and inorganic growth strategies."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 20.0 $ 54.8 Gross Profit $ 4.0 $ 5.1 Gross Profit Margin 20.0% 9.2% Operating Expenses $ 4.1 $ 4.4 Income from Operations $ (0.1 ) $ 0.6 Net (Loss) Income $ (0.2 ) $ 0.5 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 EBITDA $ 0.3 $ 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.5 $ 1.2

Six Month 2021 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 40.6 $ 94.4 Gross Profit $ 8.7 $ 10.0 Gross Profit Margin 21.4% 10.6% Operating Expenses $ 8.1 $ 8.7 Income from Operations $ 0.6 $ 1.4 Net (Loss) Income $ 0.4 $ 1.0 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.04 $ 0.12 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.04 $ 0.11 EBITDA $ 1.4 $ 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.8 $ 2.7

A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

Financial Outlook

The company is reiterating guidance provided during the Q1 2021 earnings call. However, carrier services revenues can fluctuate greatly due to customer usage patterns, carrier invoice timing, and other events effecting device usage. We remain focused on revenue diversification, in addition to increased gross margins and bottom-line profitability. The Company's financial outlook is based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (204,700 ) $ 488,600 $ 380,700 $ 972,500 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 374,100 408,600 744,100 831,400 Amortization of deferred financing costs - 400 - 1,700 Income tax provision (benefit) 72,900 53,100 96,400 230,300 Interest income (200 ) 100 (2,600 ) (3,000 ) Interest expense 69,300 75,800 140,300 156,600 EBITDA $ 311,400 $ 1,026,600 $ 1,358,900 $ 2,189,500 Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Provision for doubtful accounts (24,300 ) 3,600 (24,500 ) 600 Stock-based compensation expense 243,900 209,500 426,700 490,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 531,000 $ 1,239,700 $ 1,761,100 $ 2,681,000

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,947,372 $ 15,996,749 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86,854 and $114,169 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 8,753,986 35,882,661 Unbilled accounts receivable 12,429,292 13,848,726 Other current assets 1,893,391 1,763,633 Total current assets 38,024,041 67,491,769 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 854,053 573,039 Operating lease right of use asset, net 5,744,148 6,095,376 Intangible assets, net 2,286,665 2,187,503 Goodwill 18,555,578 18,555,578 Deferred tax asset, net 5,622,880 5,606,079 Other long-term assets 1,331,146 815,007 Total assets $ 72,418,511 $ 101,324,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 9,017,637 $ 36,221,981 Accrued expenses 12,447,202 15,626,313 Deferred revenue 1,788,379 2,016,282 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 592,639 577,855 Total current liabilities 23,845,857 54,442,431 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,632,233 5,931,788 Other liabilities 246,037 - Deferred revenue, net of current portion 430,191 398,409 Total liabilities 30,154,318 60,772,628 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,099,560 and 8,876,515 shares issued outstanding, respectively 9,100 8,876 Additional paid-in capital 101,871,610 100,504,741 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139,931 ) (104,615 ) Accumulated deficit (59,476,586 ) (59,857,279 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,264,193 40,551,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,418,511 $ 101,324,351

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 19,983,420 $ 54,783,790 $ 40,634,263 $ 94,449,146 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $120,250, $142,150, $239,333, and $301,768, respectively) 15,991,159 49,726,210 31,926,123 84,426,234 GROSS PROFIT 3,992,261 5,057,580 8,708,140 10,022,912 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 533,528 439,684 1,015,827 931,915 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $243,821, $209,427, $426,663 and $490,868, respectively) 3,267,587 3,733,516 6,575,249 7,203,608 Depreciation and amortization 253,857 266,404 504,748 529,632 Total operating expenses 4,054,972 4,439,604 8,095,824 8,665,155 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (62,711 ) 617,976 612,316 1,357,757 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 192 (68 ) 2,567 3,025 Interest expense (69,290 ) (76,190 ) (140,306 ) (158,307 ) Other income 2 9 2,498 340 Total other expense (69,096 ) (76,249 ) (135,241 ) (154,942 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (131,807 ) 541,727 477,075 1,202,815 INCOME TAX PROVISION 72,924 53,100 96,382 230,300 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (204,731 ) $ 488,627 $ 380,693 $ 972,515 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 9,072,281 8,392,031 9,033,905 8,388,020 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 9,072,281 8,496,426 9,191,532 8,466,440

