Scholar Rock Appoints Caryn Parlavecchio as Chief Human Resources Officer

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the appointment of Caryn Parlavecchio as Chief Human Resources Officer. She will join the executive team, bringing more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader and strategic executive in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Caryn Parlavecchio, Chief Human Resources Officer at Scholar Rock (Photo: Business Wire)

“Caryn’s substantial industry knowledge and extensive leadership experience developing and implementing HR strategies, talent acquisition, and diversity and inclusion will be critical in guiding Scholar Rock’s accelerated growth plans,” said Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D. Interim CEO of Scholar Rock. “We are honored to have Caryn join the team to grow our company and expand our capabilities during this important juncture as we advance towards late-stage development and begin to plan for commercialization for patients in need.”

“I am excited to join Scholar Rock and be a part of this talented and fast-growing team that is dedicated to moving our programs forward to address unmet medical needs,” said Parlavecchio. “I have been inspired by the Company’s progress and have seen the enormous potential of our clinical programs and scientific platform. I look forward to supporting Scholar Rock’s future by attracting and developing top talent at all stages, from research through commercialization, serving our teams and creating a meaningful and inclusive work experience for all of our employees.”

Ms. Parlavecchio most recently served as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Holy Name Medical, an acute care facility, for the past year, during which she was a member of the executive team, HR committee, finance committee, and compensation and benefits committees. Prior to, she held various human resource leadership positions during her nearly 20-year tenure at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, including Vice President and Global HR Head, Oncology and Pharma Development, Vice President and Country HR Head, and Vice President, Human Resources Services, North America. Ms. Parlavecchio holds a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in English, both from Seton Hall University.