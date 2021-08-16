checkAd

TransAct Technologies Completes $10.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 732,500 newly issued shares of its common stock at a previously disclosed price of $14.50 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $10.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TransAct has also granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 109,875 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Barrington Research acted as co-managers for the offering.

TransAct intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding the further development of TransAct’s food service technology business and related sales, marketing and product development efforts, technology improvements and personnel costs in support of TransAct’s growth strategy.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020 and is effective, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 was filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and became immediately effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by email at rothecm@roth.com or by telephone at (800) 678-9147, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21TransAct Technologies Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21TransAct Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21TransAct Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bison Select Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21TransAct Technologies Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten