The Alkaline Water Company Records Another Record Quarter in Fiscal First Quarter 2022

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced record revenue of $14.1 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company filed the corresponding form 10-Q with the SEC on August 16, 2021.

“I’m pleased to announce that in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, The Alkaline Water Company secured a three-year partnership with Shaquille O’Neal and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in which Shaq will serve as a member of our advisory board and as brand ambassador,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This quarter also saw record revenue and strong continued growth. Even when compared to last year’s pantry-loading, our first quarter fiscal 2022 was our 33rd straight comparable quarter of record sales. The momentum from our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 has carried over into our first quarter fiscal 2022 and led to revenue of $14.1 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, and 19.6% increase on a two-year stacked basis.”