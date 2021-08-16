The Alkaline Water Company Records Another Record Quarter in Fiscal First Quarter 2022
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced record revenue of $14.1 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company filed the corresponding form 10-Q with the SEC on August 16, 2021.
“I’m pleased to announce that in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, The Alkaline Water Company secured a three-year partnership with Shaquille O’Neal and Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in which Shaq will serve as a member of our advisory board and as brand ambassador,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This quarter also saw record revenue and strong continued growth. Even when compared to last year’s pantry-loading, our first quarter fiscal 2022 was our 33rd straight comparable quarter of record sales. The momentum from our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 has carried over into our first quarter fiscal 2022 and led to revenue of $14.1 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, and 19.6% increase on a two-year stacked basis.”
“Fiscal 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed year for The Alkaline Water Company. All the hard work and execution over the last 8 years is coming to fruition and I believe that Alkaline88 will be a household name this fiscal year,” continued Mr. Wright.
Fiscal 2022 Key Highlights
- Record Revenue of $14.1, an increase of 19.6% on a two-year stacked basis
- Secured Partnership Agreement with Shaquille O’Neal and Authentic Brands Group.
- Key customer wins and expansion with major retailers, including CVS and Harris Teeter.
- Launched eco-friendly white aluminum bottles nationwide.
- Continued focusing on specific initiatives, including Big Box, Clubs and other non-traditional retailers, E-Commerce, Hospitality, Convenience Stores, International and CBD.
- Alkaline88 remains the #1 selling bulk alkaline water nationally.
- Continued to add personnel to strengthen management team in pursuit of strategic growth initiatives.
“We made significant investments in people and business partners, including raw material manufacturers and co-packers, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 that are supporting our growth,” declared Mr. Wright. “It has been great starting work with Shaquille and ABG on our sales initiatives. Shaq’s extraordinary impact on sales that he’s demonstrated throughout his career has yet to even register for Alkaline88. We’re very excited for what’s to come.”
