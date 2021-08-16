checkAd

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Appoints Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch to Board of Directors

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] today announced that Francis Ebong and Eileen Mallesch will join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Ebong has an extensive background in technology and innovation and is currently Managing Director of Program Management at X, Alphabet’s in-house research and development division, where he is tasked with launching technologies to improve the lives of billions of people. Prior to joining Alphabet, he worked at Facebook as the Director of Global Operations and Partnerships, where he led a team responsible for the launch of FB Live, Marketplace and Messenger. He also has experience working at Postmates, Apple and Deloitte.

Ms. Mallesch boasts over 30 years of finance and risk experience, including serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Nationwide’s Property and Casualty segment. Ms. Mallesch also has broad finance and business strategy expertise in the insurance, telecommunications and consumer products industries. Her significant board experience includes current positions on the boards of Brighthouse Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp. She previously served on the boards of Bob Evans Farms, Inc., Libbey Inc. and State Auto Financial.

Jack Bunce, Chairman of ACGL’s Nominating and Governance Committee said, “Francis’ background at cutting-edge, digitally native mega-caps combined with Eileen’s extensive financial, insurance and board experience will enhance the overall capabilities of our Board, specifically in the area of fintech transformation and identifying opportunities that lie ahead for the financial world. They will bring distinct and unique perspectives that will broaden the Board’s talent and outlook for the next stage of our growth.”

“The long term success of our Board of Directors requires us to regularly assess and refresh the array of professional experiences and perspectives of our Board members,” said John Pasquesi, Chairman of the ACGL Board of Directors. “Francis and Eileen bring impeccable credentials and we are fortunate to have them join our Board and contribute to the collective success of Arch.”

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $16.7 billion in capital at June 30, 2021, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward−looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward−looking statements.

