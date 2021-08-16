SG Blocks Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“The second quarter was a momentous one for SG Blocks, as we achieved record quarterly revenues and made great strides in growing our activity across all verticals,” said Paul Galvin, SG Blocks’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In particular, we made substantial progress in our housing vertical, launching several new development opportunities where we anticipate earning revenue from both our interest in the projects and by fabricating the units at SG Blocks’ own manufacturing facilities. These announcements provide greater visibility into our earnings over the next several quarters and put us on track to achieve positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2021.

“Our goals over the coming quarters will be to execute at a high level on our existing projects, seek new investment opportunities and partners, and continuously expand our manufacturing capacity to support our accelerating pace of activity. We are capturing the benefits of significant tailwinds in the residential development business by helping to deliver much-needed residential units to alleviate a housing shortage across the country. In our health care vertical, we also continue to provide critical health infrastructure with our modular and rapidly deployable COVID testing modules.

“In short, we are making our own destiny and rethinking the way space and buildings are used. We’re continuing to close on developments and launching new projects and ventures each quarter. As our business has grown and our plan is unfolding, we have started to attract interesting, successful and notable partners, employees, and Board Members who share our passion for disrupting real estate and medical testing via safe and green modular solutions. We expect these efforts to pay off for our shareholders as we realize the value of these projects over time.”

Second Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

At June 30, 2021, the Company had 14 projects under contract, compared to 16 projects under contract at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the construction backlog was approximately $21 million, as compared to approximately $22.9 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s backlog does not include any projects related to recently launched SG Development Corp. and does not include ongoing medical testing.

As of June 30, 2021, SGB DevCorp. had active residential development projects for a total of 1,752 units.

Concentrated Market Activity

Medical Testing & Services

SG Blocks continues to provide innovative structures, labs, and testing solutions to support the fight against, and recovery from, the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s modular solutions can be quickly and efficiently deployed at key locations for much-needed point-of-care patient access, to support the continue reopening and recovery of the U.S. economy.

In May, the Company partnered with Stone Clinical Laboratories to bring COVID-19 testing to Miami’s South Beach area in connection with two events, Food Network’s annual Wine & Food Festival, as well as the Air & Sea Show & Music Explosion.

Also in May, the Company’s Chicago Area Testing subsidiary, in partnership with National Pain Centers, announced an agreement with the Robbins Park District of Robbins, IL to deploy a COVID-19 testing unit to provide health services to the underserved communities of the south suburbs of Chicago.

Manufacturing

After years of outsourcing, SG Blocks is committed to in-house manufacturing excellence. While there are a number of legacy project commitments that will be completed at a cash loss in 2021, going forward, the Company expects to manufacture future projects at a margin of approximately 15%.

SG Development Corporation

The Company formed SGB DevCorp. in February 2021 to deliver single family homes, townhomes, and for-rent apartment units across the country. The launch of SGB DevCorp. is expected to provide a host of benefits to SG Blocks, including: i) keeping manufacturing near 100% capacity to provide a steady and visible flow of manufacturing income, ii) participation in project fees, and; iii) potential profit from asset sales.

In May, SGB DevCorp. acquired a 50+acre site for its previously announced Lago Vista development, on Lake Travis, on the Colorado River in thriving Austin, Texas. The project is expected to consist of up to 225 one- and two-bedroom condominium units, as well as amenities including a community center, marina and health club. Development work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022, with an anticipated completion date in the fourth quarter of 2022. SG Blocks expects to capture approximately $25 million in manufacturing revenue over the life of the project. The Company also anticipates that its minority interest in the sale of the units will be no less than approximately $5.0 million as units are sold.

In June, the Company announced that SGB DevCorp. acquired a 50% membership interest to build a 138-unit, 125,000 square foot affordable housing community in East Point, GA within the Atlanta metropolitan area. The community will be known as “Norman Berry Village,” and the units will be constructed at the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Durant, OK and shipped to Atlanta. SGB DevCorp. has partnered with CMC Development Group, ZT Architecture & Land Development, and Community Development Consortium on the project. The Company expects to complete the project at a cost of approximately $15 million – $20 million. SGB DevCorp. will control the planning and construction process, and earn manufacturing revenue, as well as a share of development fees.

In June, the groundbreaking occurred on the previously announced Monticello Mews multifamily development project located in the Catskills region of New York. Upon completion, the development is expected to consist of 187 townhomes with one- and two-bedroom units, with amenities including a clubhouse, gym, and outdoor green spaces. The project is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

In June, the Company announced that SGB DevCorp. has acquired a 10% non-dilutable equity interest in JDI-Cumberland Inlet, LLC, a Georgia limited liability company, contributing $3,000,000 in capital to develop Cumberland Inlet, a 1,286 acre waterfront parcel in historic downtown St. Marys, Georgia. Modular housing units for the project will be produced at the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Durant, OK, with gross potential manufacturing revenues totaling approximately $180 million, making St. Marys SGB DevCorp.’s largest project to date. The development is expected to commence site work in the fourth quarter of 2021, with initial deliveries of modular units expected in third quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter 2021 was $11.9 million, compared to approximately $630,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The record revenue was achieved despite having several commercial projects that were previously announced being delayed directly and indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2021 was $2.8 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $370,000 in the second quarter 2020.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2021 were $2.8 million, compared to approximately $1.2 million in the second quarter 2020. Included in second quarter 2021 are one-time start-up costs associated with the multiple closings as well as increased G&A costs related to the hiring of the talent needed to execute our robust backlog and pipeline.

For the second quarter 2021, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.5 million, or negative ($0.17) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $840,000, or negative ($0.16) per share, in the second quarter 2020. The net loss attributable to common shareholders includes the following items: Approximately $465,000 in non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense and litigation expenses as explained in the adjusted EBITDA loss;

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter 2021 was $1.1 million], compared to a loss of $530,000 in the second quarter 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $25.5 million, compared to approximately $22.3 million at June 30, 2020.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $10.5 million at March 31, 2021.

The reduction in cash is due to investments in development projects totaling $3.35 million and the acquisition of development land of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Strong liquidity with cash and accounts receivable (due in less than 30 days) at $6.3 million as of August 13.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to its results under GAAP, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for historical periods. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and have been presented as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization. It calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before certain non-recurring adjustments such stock-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses the Company’s financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company’s industry. These measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework that may be useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), or any other measures of financial performance derived in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations, including, but not limited to: i) they do not reflect the Company’s cash outlays for capital expenditures; They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; and Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets are being depreciated and amortized and may have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

The non-GAAP information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements and related notes.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure, net loss:

In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments made in our calculations, and our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustment. Management compensates for these limitations by using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and related notes.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure, net loss:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of SG Blocks, Inc. $ (1,541,259 ) $ (837,973 ) $ (3,575,136 ) $ (1,585,400 ) Addback interest expense 329 3,452 692 6,263 Addback interest income (13,797 ) (6,233 ) (31,267 ) (11,096 ) Addback depreciation and amortization 159,227 47,401 301,020 94,802 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1,395,500 ) (793,353 ) (3,304,691 ) (1,495,431 ) Addback litigation expense 60,053 131,102 141,272 267,840 Addback stock compensation expense 246,236 129,750 532,422 168,514 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,089,211 ) $ (532,501 ) $ (2,630,997 ) $ (1,059,077 )

About SG Blocks:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and include statements regarding the Company being on track to achieve positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s efforts paying off for our shareholders as the value of these projects is realized over time, the Company manufacturing future projects at a margin of approximately 15%, the launch of SGB DevCorp. providing a host of benefits to the Company, plans for the Lago Vista development, with development work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022 and an anticipated completion date in the fourth quarter of 2022, plans to capture approximately $25 million in manufacturing revenue over the life of the Lago Vista project, the Company’s minority interest in the sale of the Lago Vista project units being no less than approximately $5.0 million as units are sold, plans for Norman Berry Village in the Atlanta metropolitan area, completing at a cost of approximately $15 to 20 million, plans for the Monticello Mews multifamily development project located in the Catskills region of New York, completing the Monticello Mews in the second quarter of 2023, plans for the Cumberland Inlet project, with gross potential manufacturing revenues totaling approximately $180 million, commencing commence site work on the Cumberland Inlet project in the fourth quarter of 2021, with initial deliveries of modular units expected in third quarter of 2022.. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to achieve positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s ability realize the value of its projects over time, the Company’s ability to manufacture future projects at a margin of approximately 15%, the Company’s ability to successfully complete its SGB DevCorp. projects, the Company’s ability to complete the Lago Vista development as planned and capture approximately $25 million in manufacturing revenue over the life of the project, the Company’s ability to complete the Norman Berry Village project in the Atlanta metropolitan area as planned, the Company’s ability to complete the Monticello Mews multifamily development project located in the Catskills region of New York as planned, the Company’s ability to complete the Cumberland Inlet project as planned, with gross potential manufacturing revenues totaling approximately $180 million,, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,323,599 $ 13,010,356 Accounts receivable, net 2,719,713 2,635,608 Contract assets 2,122,231 1,303,136 Inventories 1,409,915 778,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 553,975 570,775 Total current assets 9,129,433 18,298,019 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,177,533 2,683,014 Goodwill 1,309,330 1,309,330 Right-of-use asset 1,478,544 1,537,545 Long-term note receivable 701,233 682,637 Intangible assets, net 2,178,879 2,218,609 Deferred contract costs, net 132,552 152,944 Investment in and advances to equity affiliates 3,350,329 — Total Assets $ 25,457,833 $ 26,882,098 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,920,137 $ 3,961,961 Contract liabilities 789,068 1,774,740 Lease liability, current maturities 435,608 326,654 Due to affiliates 381,770 965,561 Assumed liability 43,295 200,765 Other current liabilities 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 7,574,878 7,234,681 Lease liability, net of current maturities 1,042,232 1,209,594 Total liabilities 8,617,110 8,444,275 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,405,010 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,822,489 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 8,596,189 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 88,225 85,962 Additional paid-in capital 41,681,186 40,443,840 Accumulated deficit (25,851,682 ) (22,276,546 ) Total SG Blocks, Inc. stockholders’ equity 15,917,729 18,253,256 Non-controlling interest 922,994 184,567 Total stockholders’ equity 16,840,723 18,437,823 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 25,457,833 $ 26,882,098

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, For the

Six Months Ended

June 30, For the

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Construction services $ 2,064,438 $ 534,526 $ 5,202,153 $ 623,867 Engineering services 4,059 94,423 98,008 203,838 Medical revenue 9,785,490 — 15,741,453 — Total 11,853,987 628,949 21,041,614 827,705 Cost of revenue: Construction services 3,164,695 193,208 7,258,235 265,119 Engineering services 32,197 61,508 41,967 142,372 Medical revenue 5,818,051 — 9,694,187 — Total 9,014,943 254,716 16,994,389 407,491 Gross profit 2,839,044 374,233 4,047,225 420,214 Operating expenses: Payroll and related expenses 801,664 392,338 1,629,186 664,146 General and administrative expenses 1,888,162 766,750 3,349,518 1,258,064 Marketing and business development expense 72,438 30,899 143,065 63,237 Pre-project expenses 847 25,000 10,980 25,000 Total 2,763,111 1,214,987 5,132,749 2,010,447 Operating income (loss) 75,933 (840,754 ) (1,085,524 ) (1,590,233 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (329 ) (3,452 ) (692 ) (6,263 ) Interest income 13,797 6,233 31,267 11,096 Other income 61,024 — 61,024 — Total 74,492 2,781 91,599 4,833 Income (loss) before income taxes 150,425 (837,973 ) (993,925 ) (1,585,400 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net income (loss) 150,425 (837,973 ) (993,925 ) (1,585,400 ) Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,691,684 — 2,581,211 — Net loss attributable to common stockholders of SG Blocks, Inc. $ (1,541,259 ) $ (837,973 ) $ (3,575,136 ) $ (1,585,400 ) Net loss per share attributable to SG Blocks, Inc. - basic and diluted: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 8,822,278 5,369,132 8,783,806 3,278,913

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity $0.01 Par Value

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated SG Blocks

Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total

Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Interests Equity Balance at March 31, 2021 8,821,289 $ 88,213 $ 41,431,213 $ (24,310,423 ) $ 17,209,003 $ 1,074,094 $ 18,283,097 Stock-based compensation — — 246,236 — 246,236 — 246,236 Conversion of warrants to common stock 1,200 12 3,737 — 3,749 — 3,749 Noncontrolling interest distribution — — — — — (1,842,784 ) (1,842,784 ) Net income (loss) — — — (1,541,259 ) (1,541,259 ) 1,691,684 150,425 Balance at June 30, 2021 8,822,489 $ 88,225 $ 41,681,186 $ (25,851,682 ) $ 15,917,729 $ 922,994 $ 16,840,723 Balance at December 31, 2020 8,596,189 $ 85,962 $ 40,443,840 $ (22,276,546 ) $ 18,253,256 $ 184,567 $ 18,437,823 Stock-based compensation — — 532,422 — 532,422 — 532,422 Conversion of warrants to common stock 226,300 2,263 704,924 — 707,187 — 707,187 Noncontrolling interest distribution — — — — — (1,842,784 ) (1,842,784 ) Net income (loss) — — — (3,575,136 ) (3,575,136 ) 2,581,211 (993,925 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 8,822,489 $ 88,225 $ 41,681,186 $ (25,851,682 ) $ 15,917,729 $ 922,994 $ 16,840,723

$0.01 Par Value

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated SG Blocks

Stockholders' Noncontrolling Total

Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Interests Equity Balance at March 31, 2020 1,170,524 $ 11,705 $ 21,970,903 $ (18,331,244 ) $ 3,651,364 $ — $ 3,651,364 Stock-based compensation — — 129,750 — 129,750 — 129,750 Conversion of restricted stock units to common stock 12,000 120 (120 ) — — — — Conversion of debt exchange to common stock 73,665 737 205,526 — 206,263 — 206,263 Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 7,340,000 73,400 17,045,080 — 17,118,480 — 17,118,480 Net loss — — — (837,973 ) (837,973 ) — (837,973 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 8,596,189 $ 85,962 $ 39,351,139 $ (19,169,217 ) $ 20,267,884 $ — $ 20,267,884 Balance at December 31, 2019 1,157,890 $ 11,579 $ 21,932,387 $ (17,583,817 ) $ 4,360,149 $ — $ 4,360,149 Stock-based compensation — — 168,514 — 168,514 — 168,514 Conversion of restricted stock units to common stock 24,672 246 (246 ) — — — — Reverse stock split settlement (38 ) — (122 ) — (122 ) — (122 ) Conversion of debt exchange to common stock 73,665 737 205,526 — 206,263 — 206,263 Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 7,340,000 73,400 17,045,080 — 17,118,480 — 17,118,480 Net loss — — — (1,585,400 ) (1,585,400 ) — (1,585,400 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 8,596,189 $ 85,962 $ 39,351,139 $ (19,169,217 ) $ 20,267,884 $ — $ 20,267,884

SG BLOCKS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (993,925 ) $ (1,585,400 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 198,398 1,848 Amortization of intangible assets 82,230 72,561 Amortization of deferred license costs 20,392 20,393 Bad debt expense 161,202 — Interest income on long-term note receivable (18,596 ) (11,096 ) Stock-based compensation 532,422 168,514 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (245,307 ) (483,067 ) Contract assets (819,095 ) 94,185 Inventories (631,771 ) — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,800 (203,096 ) Right of use asset 204,840 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,958,175 (235,858 ) Contract liabilities (985,672 ) (20,106 ) Due to affiliates (583,791 ) — Lease liability (204,246 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (1,307,944 ) (2,181,122 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Advances in note receivable — (650,000 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,692,918 ) — Purchase of intangible asset (42,500 ) — Payment on assumed liability of acquired assets (157,469 ) — Investment in and advances to equity affiliates (3,350,329 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (8,243,216 ) (650,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from conversion of warrants to common stock 707,187 — Proceeds from public stock offering, net of issuance costs — 17,118,480 Proceeds from long-term note payable — 200,000 Distribution paid to noncontrolling interest (1,842,784 ) — Settlement of common stock from reverse stock split — (122 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,135,597 ) 17,318,358 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,686,757 ) 14,487,236 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 13,010,356 1,625,671 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 2,323,599 $ 16,112,907 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities: Non-cash conversion of long-term note payable to common stock $ — $ 200,000 Non-cash conversion of accrued interest of long-term note payable to common stock — 6,263 Total non-cash operating activities $ — $ 206,263

