Skylight Health Group Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue increased 184% to $10.5 million, driven by acquisitions and organic growth, compared to $3.7 million for the same period last year, and up 103% from $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2021;

Organic growth from existing Primary Care clinics of approximately 13% during the quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.5 million, driven by investments into people, technology and professional fees tied to acquisitions;

On April 5, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Rocky Mountain in Denver, CO and on June 23, 2021, Doctors Center in Denver, CO;

The Company acquired ACO Partners LLC, a new Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) that will begin participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) effective January 1, 2022;

Executed clinical trial contracts expected to generate revenue with strong margin potential;

Net loss from operations was $3.5 million, with approximately $0.9 million in one-time expenses tied to the Nasdaq up list, professional fees and the large Rocky Mountain acquisition and $1.1 million in non-cash items; and

Cash balance of $11.8 million as of June 30, 2021.

“We are excited that we achieved our largest revenue quarter in the history of the Company. The second quarter continued the transformative growth that started in the first quarter of this year,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. “We’ve identified two key growth areas that will remain a focus for the last half of the year and onwards: the growth through strategic acquisitions and the participation of value-based care under the Medicare Shared Savings program for our traditional Medicare patients beginning in 2022.

Revenue increased 184% from the same period last year due to additional revenue being contributed by the clinics acquired during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the six months ended June 30, 2021. The third quarter of 2021 will be the first period that includes a full three months of contribution by Rocky Mountain and Doctors Center Inc. The Company remains committed to a strong growth by acquisition model fueled by a strengthened balance sheet and robust pipeline. The Company also saw organic growth of approximately 13% from prior acquisitions driven by improved revenue cycle management, provider access and patient flow post acquisition, compared to the first quarter of 2021.