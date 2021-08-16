Unrivaled Brands Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “On the operations side, we have continued to make improvements and see gains in our existing operations. With revenues of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, we recorded our largest quarter of revenues since the fourth quarter of 2019, registering quarterly revenue growth of approximately 131% compared to the same period of 2020.

“As part of this revenue growth, we continue to see consistent month over month revenue gains at both of our dispensaries. Since we reopened our Oakland facility in October 2020, we have seen average monthly sales growth of 12.0% per month and in April, recorded the highest revenue month at our Oakland dispensary since February 2020. Similarly, at our San Leandro dispensary, since we reopened in July 2020, we have seen average monthly sales growth of 7.0% per month, and in April, we recorded the highest revenue month at our San Leandro dispensary since December 2019.”

Knuettel continued, “On the other side of the ledger, we continue to review our operations and drive appropriate cost reductions, and at the same time, feel that we have largely cleared out the historical operational excesses.

With the sale of our investment in Hydrofarm, we added approximately $40 million to our balance sheet, without dilution. We previously entered into a definitive agreement to sell our non-operating N. 4th Street property in Las Vegas, which closed after the end of the quarter, netting the Company approximately $825k in early August. In addition, the sale removed ongoing carrying costs associated with its ownership, including the repayment of a $1.6 million mortgage.

I believe our most challenging days now lay behind us and with the now closed merger with Unrivaled Brands, we remain focused on building Unrivaled in a focused and coherent manner, with an eye towards our shareholders. We have been working hard and diligently towards this goal, and while much work remains, I firmly believe the pieces are coming together.”

Financial Update

Our gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.3 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $1.1 million. Our gross margin for the 2 nd quarter of 2021 was approximately 37.3%, compared to approximately 46.1% for the 2 nd quarter of 2020.



quarter of 2021 was approximately 37.3%, compared to approximately 46.1% for the 2 quarter of 2020. Our Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $6.2 million, compared to approximately 6.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $91k or 1.4%.





We reported a net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.02 per share, for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter; compared to a net loss of $18.2 million, or $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2020.





We had $40.3 million in cash as of June 30, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

Toll-Free: 1-877-300-8521

Toll / International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10159162

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Unrivaled Brands website at www.unrivaledbrands.com

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except Shares) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 40,283 $ 888 Accounts receivable, net 2,202 835 Short Term investments - 34,045 Inventory 2,590 1,602 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,038 234 Current assets of discontinued operations - 2 Total current assets 46,113 37,606 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 31,214 32,480 Intangible assets, net 7,339 7,714 Goodwill 6,171 6,171 Other assets 12,733 13,040 Investments 330 330 Assets of discontinued operations 2,901 2,953 TOTAL ASSETS $ 106,801 $ 100,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,550 $ 8,621 Short-term debt 11,775 8,033 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 14,356 9,768 Total current liabilities 36,681 26,422 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 3,500 6,632 Long-term lease liabilities 7,094 8,082 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 28 Total long-term liabilities 10,594 14,742 Total liabilities 47,275 41,164 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, par value 0.001: 258 218 990,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 236,555,408 shares issued and 234,247,000 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021; 196,512,867 shares issued and 194,204,459 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020. Additional paid-in capital 291,026 275,060 Treasury Stock (2,308,408 shares of common stock, 12 shares of Preferred Stock Convertible Series A) (808 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (234,927 ) (219,803 ) Total Unrivaled Brands Inc. stockholders’ equity 55,549 54,667 Non-controlling interest 3,977 4,463 Total stockholders’ equity 59,526 59,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 106,801 $ 100,294



