Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net sales for three months ended June 30, 2021 were $3.6 million, an increase of 55% from $2.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit (loss) was ($4.0 million), compared to $0.9 million profit in the same period of 2020. The gross profit (loss) for the period ended June 30, 2021 exclusive of the write-down for slow moving inventory of $5.53 million, would have been $1.5 million.

Net loss was ($6.3 million), compared to ($0.5 million) loss in the same period of 2020.



Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $6.9 million, an increase of 53% from $4.5 million in the same period 2020.

Gross profit (loss) was ($2.6 million), compared to $1.7 million profit in the same period of 2020. The gross profit (loss) for the period ended June 30, 2021 exclusive of the write-down for slow moving inventory of $5.53 million, would have been $2.9 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was ($7.1 million), compared to ($1.5 million) loss in the same period of 2020.



Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “This was a good quarter for the Company and a strong first half of the year. As the Covid pandemic continues to cause disruptions within supply chains, we have been able to increase sales all of which can be attributed to our inventory build-up over the past 18 months. Some of our customers that had suspended or significantly cut back on operations in response to the pandemic, have resumed operations and we have been working with them to provide products. We continue to work with our suppliers and manufacturers to ensure that we are in a position to satisfy our customer needs as they gradually return their operations to pre-pandemic levels.”