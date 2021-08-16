checkAd

TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives IPC Asia Talent Development Award from IPC Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTMI) (“TTM”) is proud to have received IPC’s “Asia Talent Development Award” at the IPC CEMAC 2021 annual conference – Meet the Factory of Future. The conference aims to create an open, free and international platform for knowledge exchange and learning opportunities for IPC members.

The award recognizes TTM’s Asia internship program, which was developed in 2020 in partnership with IPC to develop and provide valuable work experience for students. The internship program is available to students from Asia Pacific and North America, and is a 6-month program for Asia.

“It is an honor for TTM to receive the award from a renowned industry body like IPC. This is a strong compliment from the industry in recognizing TTM’s efforts in developing and inspiring students to establish their careers in the electronics industry,” said Shawn Powers, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of TTM.

“All interns receive a wide range of training courses during the period. We also arrange one-on-one mentorship and career consultation from HR professionals to guide them to success. With the positive feedback received, we plan to further expand this program,” Powers continued.

All interns appreciated the opportunities provided by TTM. Qiu Gaohong, an intern of the TTM’s Asia internship program was selected as the “Best Intern” and will receive a scholarship sponsored by IPC Asia.

“As the first partner of the Asia Scholar Program of IPC Asia, TTM provides meaningful and challenging internship opportunities to university students, leveraging IPC in pursuing and developing the next generation of leaders in the electronics industry. Through the internship program, students can acquire the latest industry knowledge, exercise their professional skills, and connect with industry experts. We look forward to a closer partnership with TTM in the future,” said Sydney Xiao, President & CEO, IPC Asia.

The ceremony was held on May 25, 2021 at the Le Meridien Shanghai, Minhang.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

About IPC

Since 1957, IPC has been guiding the electronics manufacturing industry through its dramatic changes . A global industry association dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,000 member companies , IPC represents all facets of the industry including design , printed board manufacturing , and electronics assembly and test . As a memberdriven organization and leading source for industry standards , training , market research and public policy advocacy , IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trilion global electronics industry.

Contact:

Winnie Ng Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
 Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc. TTM Technologies, Inc.
+852 2660 4287 +1 714 327 3050
winnie.ng@ttm.com  sameer.desai@ttmtech.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives IPC Asia Talent Development Award from IPC Asia SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTMI) (“TTM”) is proud to have received IPC’s “Asia Talent Development Award” at the IPC CEMAC 2021 annual conference – Meet the Factory of Future. The conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board