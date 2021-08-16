Versus Systems Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Growth Strategy
Executive team to update investors via webinar on recent business developments and the acquisition of Xcite Interactive
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) will host an investor webinar today, August 16, 2021, to discuss recent Company
achievements and strategies for future growth and related milestones. The webinar will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Investors will be able to access the event here or in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.versussystems.com.
Highlights and Recent Operational Developments
- Closed transformative acquisition of Xcite Interactive on June 3, 2021
- Added Jennifer Prince, Twitter's Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to the board of directors
- Drove fan engagement for six NHL teams, including the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, during the NHL Playoffs
- Powered in-stadium fan engagement for the #MEXTOUR, the Mexican National Team’s annual multi-game soccer tour in the United States
- Powered fan engagement for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic to a record-breaking live crowd of nearly 150,000 people
- Partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper brand Crush to power second-screen engagement during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders middleweight boxing title fight
- Powered live in-stadium and at-home fan experiences for MLS’s Los Angeles Football Club
- Announced partnerships with Peach Bowl, Inc. and Military Bowl Foundation, Inc.
- Powered live in-stadium experiences and second screen engagement for the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo
- Drove in-stadium fan engagement for The Hundred, a new cricket league in England and Wales
- Broadened partnership with HP to launch OMEN Rewards in Mexico, the UK, and India
- Introduced alcohol-related advertising to the Company’s Dynamic Regulatory Compliance engine
- Launched a Shopify App that allows ecommerce and small businesses to connect their stores to the Company’s proprietary rewards platform
- Appointed Amanda Armour as Chief People Officer
Management Commentary
“Versus Systems had a remarkable second quarter, and that progress has continued into the third quarter,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “We closed the transformative acquisition of Xcite Interactive in June and are thrilled to see how well the teams have merged as we work to fully integrate the XEO technology into our Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine. We have dozens of new partners, across a broad range of sports teams and live events, that can access our complete engagement platform, bringing real-life prizing to their audiences wherever they are.
