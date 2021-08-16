checkAd

Versus Systems Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Growth Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:05  |  28   |   |   

Executive team to update investors via webinar on recent business developments and the acquisition of Xcite Interactive

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) will host an investor webinar today, August 16, 2021, to discuss recent Company achievements and strategies for future growth and related milestones. The webinar will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Investors will be able to access the event here or in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.versussystems.com.

Highlights and Recent Operational Developments

  • Closed transformative acquisition of Xcite Interactive on June 3, 2021
  • Added Jennifer Prince, Twitter's Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to the board of directors
  • Drove fan engagement for six NHL teams, including the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, during the NHL Playoffs
  • Powered in-stadium fan engagement for the #MEXTOUR, the Mexican National Team’s annual multi-game soccer tour in the United States
  • Powered fan engagement for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic to a record-breaking live crowd of nearly 150,000 people
  • Partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper brand Crush to power second-screen engagement during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders middleweight boxing title fight
  • Powered live in-stadium and at-home fan experiences for MLS’s Los Angeles Football Club
  • Announced partnerships with Peach Bowl, Inc. and Military Bowl Foundation, Inc.
  • Powered live in-stadium experiences and second screen engagement for the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo
  • Drove in-stadium fan engagement for The Hundred, a new cricket league in England and Wales
  • Broadened partnership with HP to launch OMEN Rewards in Mexico, the UK, and India
  • Introduced alcohol-related advertising to the Company’s Dynamic Regulatory Compliance engine
  • Launched a Shopify App that allows ecommerce and small businesses to connect their stores to the Company’s proprietary rewards platform
  • Appointed Amanda Armour as Chief People Officer

Management Commentary
“Versus Systems had a remarkable second quarter, and that progress has continued into the third quarter,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “We closed the transformative acquisition of Xcite Interactive in June and are thrilled to see how well the teams have merged as we work to fully integrate the XEO technology into our Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine. We have dozens of new partners, across a broad range of sports teams and live events, that can access our complete engagement platform, bringing real-life prizing to their audiences wherever they are.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Versus Systems Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Growth Strategy Executive team to update investors via webinar on recent business developments and the acquisition of Xcite InteractiveLOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) will host an investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board