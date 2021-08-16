checkAd

Merit Medical Launches One-Vac Evacuated Drainage Bottle for Percutaneous Fluid Collection and Discard

Advanced design makes sample collection simple, efficient, and safe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy, today announced the commercial launch of the One-Vac Evacuated Drainage Bottle (One-Vac) for use to aspirate, remove, or sample body fluids.

The One-Vac is ideal for thoracentesis and paracentesis procedures and patients with diseases that require fluid drainage as part of their care plan. The One-Vac features an advanced design that makes collection and discard simple, efficient, and safe. An ergonomic handle allows you to start, stop, and regulate flow with ease. The handle is also easy to remove, minimizing spills during discard. The bottleneck is easy to hold, and the entire device is made of durable plastic designed to prevent breakage.

“We designed the One-Vac Evacuated Drainage Bottle to provide a smarter option for aspirating, removing, or sampling percutaneous fluids,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “The product’s launch represents an important milestone for our expanding drainage portfolio, which we’ve developed by applying physician feedback, investing in new technologies, and improving upon legacy products. Early adopters have praised the device’s intuitive ease of use, resealing capability, and start-and-stop activation method. We are grateful for the customer feedback provided to date and look forward to bringing more innovative new technologies to market soon.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL
Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,300 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

TRADEMARKS
Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

