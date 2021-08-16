checkAd

ME2C Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Increased 21% Year-Over-Year Period as Company Gains Momentum with Patent Portfolio Monetization

CORSICANA, TX, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, has reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial and Other Recent Highlights

Financial Highlights -

  • Revenues of $2.3 million for Q2 2021 compared to $1.9 million for Q2 2020, a 21% increase
  • Net cash from operating activities of $0.5 million for the first six months of 2021
  • Cash of $1.7 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Substantial doubt regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern has been mitigated which evaluation Management conducts quarterly

Recent Operating and Business Highlights -

  • Secured new multi-year supply business with current utility licensee with an expected multi-million-dollar annual value
  • Strengthened balance sheet by eliminating $2.58 million in convertible debt in Q2 2021, a culmination of $4.43 million of convertible debt reduction in 2021
  • Entered into Debt Repayment Agreement with the Company’s principal lender since 2014, AC Midwest Energy LLC (“Alterna”) which, subject to various closing conditions, will eliminate upon closing all existing debt held by Alterna including $13.5 million of secured and unsecured notes and a non-recourse profit share liability
  • Received recommendation from the U.S. District Court in Delaware to allow the Company to proceed with litigation claims against certain refined coal entities as named in the 2019 lawsuit
  • Retained Penn State University’s College of Earth & Mineral Sciences to evaluate the Company’s new rare earth element extraction technology
  • Appointed Jami Satterthwaite as Chief Financial Officer which the Company believes will be important for a major exchange listing, to which the Company previously stated its intention to complete in 2021

Management Commentary

“During the second quarter of 2021, we made significant progress in positioning ME2C Environmental for the next stage of growth,” said Richard MacPherson, President & Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental. “Our business-first approach to our litigation strategy continues to result in additional supply business from major utilities in the U.S., which fortifies a stable, recurring revenue base in our core mercury emissions control business. As a result of the investments we have made in our production facilities, such facilities are fully equipped to meet the substantial revenue growth we anticipate in the second half of this year.

