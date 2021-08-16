Ooma to Hold Investor Meetings During the 2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced management will participate in the Colliers Institutional Investor Conference, which will be held virtually on September 9, 2021.
Interested investors should contact their Colliers Securities sales representative for meeting opportunities.
About Ooma, Inc.
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005599/en/
