AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced that Bryan Pinsky has been named President, Individual Retirement and Tim Heslin has been named President, US Life Insurance.

“Bryan and Tim are exceptional leaders and innovators, and their strategic insight and product expertise will drive our businesses to continue to deliver the very best experience to our customers and distribution partners,” said Todd Solash, Chief Executive Officer, Individual Retirement and Life Insurance, AIG Life & Retirement. “The capabilities and skill that Bryan and Tim will bring to their roles reflect the depth of talent and high level of quality that run across our organization.”

Mr. Pinsky and Mr. Heslin assumed their new roles today, both continuing to report directly to Mr. Solash.

Mr. Pinsky joined AIG in 2014 and most recently was Senior Vice President of Individual Retirement Pricing and Product Development. He joined AIG from Prudential where he led the Annuity Product team and, before that, held various Life Insurance and Annuity Product Development positions with Allstate. Mr. Pinsky is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. He is based in Woodland Hills, California, where the Individual Retirement business is headquartered.

Mr. Heslin joined AIG in 1999 and most recently was Chief Life Product, Pricing and Underwriting Officer for AIG Life US. His previous positions with AIG include Head of Risk Selection for AIG’s Global Life Businesses and Head of Life, Health and Disability for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Heslin is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He works out of Houston, where the US Life Insurance business is headquartered, and Nashville, Tennessee.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments – Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets – and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc., member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at lifeandretirement.aig.com.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

