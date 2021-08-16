Romeo Power Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Entered into a long-term supply agreement for lithium-ion battery cells with a Tier 1 battery cell and materials manufacturer.

Progressed negotiations to validate supply and secure long-term cell supply commitments with additional potential partners, including for future US sourcing.

Surpassed 750,000 miles of Romeo Power modules and battery packs being tested on the road.

Advanced evaluation of key suppliers’ capability to achieve run-rate volume and economics.

Implemented key leadership changes to substantially strengthen the management team and increase public company management experience, including: Named Susan Brennan as President and Chief Executive Officer, a veteran of high volume and complex manufacturing and technology businesses in the automotive and energy solutions industries, Added Kerry Shiba as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, a highly experienced financial leader in public companies going through rapid growth and change, Appointed Lauren Webb to become the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, a newly created position, to leverage her deep knowledge of the industry and company to drive growth acceleration, Appointed Matthew Sant as General Counsel and Secretary, a seasoned legal executive having significant experience in large public companies, Made other key additions including the positions of Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Manufacturing, Vice President of Cell Engineering and Vice President of Global Supply Chain.



Second Quarter Financial Update

Generated revenues of $926,000 for the second quarter of 2021

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2021 of $267.7 million

Management Commentary

“Romeo Power is building a foundation to shape the future of EV technology. As we look ahead, we have significantly bolstered our position for cell supply while continuing to increase value with our customers. Alongside our strengthened leadership team, I am looking forward to driving and executing on our shared commitment to expanding access to green energy solutions. I am honored to lead the company as it enters its next stage of development,” said Susan Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are already accomplishing great work by strategically pursuing key relationships and capabilities. Our pioneering technology and battery solutions have been a dominant force in driving cost effective electrification of heavy-duty fleets. Now, we are entering a pivotal moment as more customers demand safe, effective, affordable and sustainable EV solutions for a wide-range of transportation use-cases. Romeo Power has the institutional knowledge, skills, strength and passion to capitalize on this opportunity. We believe that the company is poised for great success and growth in the months and years ahead.”

Conference call information

Romeo Power will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time) today, August 16, 2021. Participating on the call will be Susan Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lauren Webb, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, and Kerry Shiba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Romeo Power. To access the conference call, parties should visit the events section of the Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements concerning the Company’s ability to secure and maintain agreements with cell suppliers and OEMs, the Company’s ability to validate key suppliers, the Company’s expectations regarding its future financial performance, the demand for safe, effective, affordable and sustainable EV products, and the Company’s ability to produce and deliver such products are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Romeo Power’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: Romeo Power’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; Romeo Power’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Romeo Power’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; Romeo Power’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of Romeo Power’s products and customers; potential litigation involving Romeo Power; demand for battery cells and supply shortages; the potential effects of COVID-19; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Romeo Power’s products. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those implied by our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Romeo Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. “EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” has been calculated using EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, change in the fair value of warrants, investment loss, net and forgiveness of portion of shareholder notes receivable. The Company believes that both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information for investors to use in (1) evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and (2) comparing our financial performance with those of comparable companies, which may disclose similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP measures provide investors with incremental information for the evaluation of our performance after isolation of certain items deemed unrelated to our core business operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental measures to our GAAP measures of performance. When evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Furthermore, our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures computed by other companies, as the nature of the adjustments that other companies may include or exclude when calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the adjustments reflected in our measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor should these measures be viewed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net loss. As appropriate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in this press release.

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The Company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process in-house to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the Company on social @romeopowerinc or visit https://romeopower.com.

Financial Statements

Romeo Power, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product revenues $ 466 $ 458 $ 1,078 $ 2,046 Service revenues 460 671 902 1,605 Total revenues 926 1,129 1,980 3,651 Cost of revenues: Product cost 5,542 1,737 9,980 4,466 Service cost 403 686 792 1,589 Total cost of revenues 5,945 2,423 10,772 6,055 Gross loss (5,019 ) (1,294 ) (8,792 ) (2,404 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 1,792 1,594 5,563 3,396 Selling, general and administrative 22,911 2,451 40,910 5,358 Total operating expenses 24,703 4,045 46,473 8,754 Operating loss: (29,722 ) (5,339 ) (55,265 ) (11,158 ) Interest expense (5 ) (264 ) (12 ) (518 ) Change in fair value of public and private placement warrants 1,995 — 118,120 — Investment loss, net (379 ) — (289 ) — Other expense — (1,386 ) — (1,386 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and loss in equity method investments (28,111 ) (6,989 ) 62,554 (13,062 ) Loss in equity method investments (563 ) (36 ) (1,206 ) (732 ) Provision for income taxes — — (10 ) — Net (loss) income (28,674 ) (7,025 ) 61,338 (13,794 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Available-for-sale debt investments: Change in net unrealized losses, net of income taxes 34 — (308 ) — Net losses reclassified to earnings, net of income taxes 115 — 153 — Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 149 — (155 ) — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (28,525 ) $ (7,025 ) $ 61,183 $ (13,794 ) Net (loss) income per share Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 131,059,149 77,396,263 129,930,204 76,021,298 Diluted 131,059,149 77,396,263 135,021,296 76,021,298

Romeo Power, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share date) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,046 $ 292,442 Investments 223,636 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit loss of $213 and $238 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,992 841 Inventories, net 7,615 4,937 Insurance receivable 6,000 6,000 Deferred costs 2,217 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,158 1,269 Total current assets 295,664 305,489 Restricted cash 1,500 1,500 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,430 5,484 Equity method investments 37,794 35,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,350 5,469 Deferred assets 5,018 — Other noncurrent assets 2,716 3,100 Total assets $ 354,472 $ 356,042 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,200 $ 2,900 Accrued expenses 4,620 2,844 Contract liabilities 3,123 815 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,307 2,260 Operating lease liabilities, current 855 853 Legal settlement payable 6,000 6,000 Other current liabilities 153 384 Total current liabilities 26,258 16,056 Commitments and contingencies Long-term debt, net of current portion 34 1,082 Public and private placement warrants 9,852 138,466 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,597 4,723 Other noncurrent liabilities 32 17 Total liabilities 40,773 160,344 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 132,995,060 and 126,911,861 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 429,946 373,129 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (155 ) — Accumulated deficit (116,105 ) (177,443 ) Total stockholders’ equity 313,699 195,698 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 354,472 $ 356,042

Romeo Power, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Dollar amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 61,338 $ (13,794 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 999 950 Amortization of investment premium paid 990 — Stock-based compensation 14,742 652 Inventory provision 1,242 — Change in fair value of public and private placement warrants (118,120 ) — Loss in equity method investments 1,206 732 Non-cash lease expense—operating leases 119 115 Non-cash lease expense—finance leases 142 140 Derivative expense — 1,386 Other 20 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,151 ) (65 ) Inventories (3,920 ) (1,245 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,377 ) 344 Accounts payable 5,369 535 Accrued expenses 1,776 907 Interest accrued on notes payable — 489 Deferred costs (2,217 ) — Contract liabilities 2,308 629 Operating lease liabilities (124 ) (108 ) Other, net (102 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (43,760 ) (8,333 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (304,868 ) — Proceeds from maturities of investments 78,633 — Proceeds from sales of investments 1,300 — Equity method investment (4,000 ) — Capital expenditures (2,113 ) (603 ) Net cash used in investing activities (231,048 ) (603 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes — 1,924 Issuance of term notes — 3,750 Proceeds from PPP loan — 3,300 Issuance of common stock — 5,027 Exercise of stock options 5,058 7 Exercise of stock warrants 21,580 — Warrant redemption payments (72 ) — Principal portion of finance lease liabilities (154 ) (138 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 26,412 13,870 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (248,396 ) 4,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 293,942 1,929 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 45,546 $ 6,863 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,046 $ 5,363 Restricted cash 1,500 1,500 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 45,546 $ 6,863

Romeo Power, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (28,674 ) $ (7,025 ) $ 61,338 $ (13,794 ) Interest expense 5 264 12 518 Provision for income taxes — — 10 — Depreciation and amortization expense 494 468 999 950 EBITDA $ (28,175 ) $ (6,293 ) $ 62,359 $ (12,326 ) Stock-based compensation 8,189 375 14,742 652 Change in fair value of public and private placement warrants (1,995 ) — (118,120 ) — Investment loss, net 379 — 289 — Forgiveness of portion of stockholder notes receivable — 1,386 — 1,386 Adjusted EBITDA $ (21,602 ) $ (4,532 ) $ (40,730 ) $ (10,288 )

