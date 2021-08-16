checkAd

Citi Foundation Pledges $250,000 to Haiti for Immediate Earthquake Relief Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:11  |  20   |   |   

In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, the Citi Foundation today announced a $250,000 pledge to UNICEF USA to assist with immediate relief efforts.

Citi Latin America CEO Ernesto Torres Cantú said, “We are sending a heartfelt message of solidarity to the people of Haiti and our colleagues in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. You are not alone. The Citi Foundation funds will help provide immediate support to children and families displaced as a result of the earthquake, which are the most vulnerable and in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care and social protections.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Short
Basispreis 77,75€
Hebel 12,24
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 66,26€
Hebel 10,66
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Citi employees who would like to supplement the Foundation's contribution with a personal donation to UNICEF USA may do so by clicking here: https://www.unicef.org/emergencies/massive-earthquake-devastation-hait ...

About Citi Foundation
 The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach deploys the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.

About UNICEF USA
 UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

About UNICEF
 UNICEF is the world’s largest children’s organization, working in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, they work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org. Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Foundation Pledges $250,000 to Haiti for Immediate Earthquake Relief Efforts In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, the Citi Foundation today announced a $250,000 pledge to UNICEF USA to assist with immediate relief efforts. Citi Latin America CEO Ernesto Torres Cantú said, “We are sending a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:22 UhrCiti Announces Appointment of New Global Chief Economist
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Citi Introduces Bridge built by Citi℠ Lending Platform to Expand Access to Capital for America’s Local Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21KfW mit Milliardengewinn - Nachfrage nach Corona-Hilfen flacht ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow und S&P nach Jobdaten mit Rekorden - Nasdaq tiefer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: US-Banken nach Jobbericht gefragt - Debatte um Geldpolitik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21IFC, McCormick & Company, and Citi Establish Sustainability-Linked Financing Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Citi ist mit der Einführung von „Real-Time Liquidity Sharing“ wegweisend beim Liquiditätsmanagement
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Citi Drives Liquidity Innovation with the Launch of Real-Time Liquidity Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Citi Has Been Recognized by Celent as a Winner of a Model Bank 2021 Award for Commercial Payments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten