Citi Foundation Pledges $250,000 to Haiti for Immediate Earthquake Relief Efforts

Citi Latin America CEO Ernesto Torres Cantú said, “We are sending a heartfelt message of solidarity to the people of Haiti and our colleagues in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. You are not alone. The Citi Foundation funds will help provide immediate support to children and families displaced as a result of the earthquake, which are the most vulnerable and in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care and social protections.”

In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday, the Citi Foundation today announced a $250,000 pledge to UNICEF USA to assist with immediate relief efforts.

Citi employees who would like to supplement the Foundation's contribution with a personal donation to UNICEF USA may do so by clicking here: https://www.unicef.org/emergencies/massive-earthquake-devastation-hait ...

About Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach deploys the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.

About UNICEF USA

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world’s largest children’s organization, working in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, they work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org. Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005679/en/