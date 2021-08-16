checkAd

Streamline Health Expands SaaS Portfolio Through Acquisition of Avelead

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 22:10  |  37   |   |   

Projected Accretive Acquisition To Expand Capabilities To Improve Healthcare Providers’ Revenue Cycle Performance

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline”) provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced the acquisition of Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), a recognized leader in providing solutions and services to improve Revenue Integrity for healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition is expected to expand top-line revenue while accelerating generation of positive EBITDA, providing a foundation for accelerated growth.

Atlanta-based Avelead, founded in 2014, develops technology solutions that automate and improve the hospital revenue cycle, enabling hospitals to recognize lost revenue. The acquisition adds successful, SaaS solutions with an aggregate annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate of $5.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Avelead’s total revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $10.2 million, $4.7 million of which was from software subscriptions. Avelead’s software solutions are complementary to Streamline’s, with solutions positioned in the revenue cycle adjacent Streamline’s eValuator pre-bill coding audit technology. These solution sets are currently utilized in some of the largest hospital systems nationwide.

Terms of the deal include closing cash and stock consideration valued at $20 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments for working capital, cash, debt and transaction expenses, and a performance-based earnout with an estimated value of $15 million. The acquisition is expected to be financed by a $10 million term loan from Bridge Bank, cash on Streamline’s balance sheet and restricted shares of Streamline’s common stock.

“We are pleased to add Avelead’s talented team and innovative technologies to our growing company,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “This acquisition, which we expect will be immediately accretive, better positions us to fulfill our mission to help providers improve their financial performance by ensuring the capture of compliant revenue – and the mitigation of over billing risk – before a bill goes out the door. Avelead’s solutions and services, designed to improve financial performance by capturing or regaining lost revenue, will complement and extend the value we can deliver to our customers.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Streamline Health Expands SaaS Portfolio Through Acquisition of Avelead Projected Accretive Acquisition To Expand Capabilities To Improve Healthcare Providers’ Revenue Cycle Performance Atlanta, GA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - – Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline”) provider of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Collegium Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board