Streamline Health Expands SaaS Portfolio Through Acquisition of Avelead

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline”) provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced the acquisition of Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), a recognized leader in providing solutions and services to improve Revenue Integrity for healthcare providers nationwide. The acquisition is expected to expand top-line revenue while accelerating generation of positive EBITDA, providing a foundation for accelerated growth.

Atlanta-based Avelead, founded in 2014, develops technology solutions that automate and improve the hospital revenue cycle, enabling hospitals to recognize lost revenue. The acquisition adds successful, SaaS solutions with an aggregate annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate of $5.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Avelead’s total revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $10.2 million, $4.7 million of which was from software subscriptions. Avelead’s software solutions are complementary to Streamline’s, with solutions positioned in the revenue cycle adjacent Streamline’s eValuator pre-bill coding audit technology. These solution sets are currently utilized in some of the largest hospital systems nationwide.

Terms of the deal include closing cash and stock consideration valued at $20 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments for working capital, cash, debt and transaction expenses, and a performance-based earnout with an estimated value of $15 million. The acquisition is expected to be financed by a $10 million term loan from Bridge Bank, cash on Streamline’s balance sheet and restricted shares of Streamline’s common stock.

“We are pleased to add Avelead’s talented team and innovative technologies to our growing company,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “This acquisition, which we expect will be immediately accretive, better positions us to fulfill our mission to help providers improve their financial performance by ensuring the capture of compliant revenue – and the mitigation of over billing risk – before a bill goes out the door. Avelead’s solutions and services, designed to improve financial performance by capturing or regaining lost revenue, will complement and extend the value we can deliver to our customers.