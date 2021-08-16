checkAd

LM Funding Reports Net Income of $11.1 Million or $2.05 Per Basic Common Share for the Second Quarter of 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA"), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021:

  • Net income attributable to LM Funding for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 totaled $11.1 million or $2.05 per basic and diluted share and $15.5 million or $2.96 per basic and $2.95 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Cash increased to $22.2 million or approximately $4.09 per basic and diluted share on June 30, 2021 as compared to $11.6 million on December 31, 2020.
  • Working capital as of June 30, 2021 was $29.7 million or $5.49 per basic and diluted share.
  • As of August 6, 2021, there were 5,414,296 common shares outstanding.

“We continue to operate under the tagline 'We Buy Problems,'” Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding said. “In the first two quarters, we originated, structured, and monetized our problem-buying business operations to generate $2.96 in net income per basic and diluted share. As our balance sheet has grown our opportunities to buy problems has increased. With a stronger balance sheet, we could also take larger participations in the deals we put together. Although we originated, structured, and executed the two BRQS transactions and recognized $14.1 million in gains this year, we only participated in less than one-third of the principal investment required in these deals and outsourced the balance to third parties. So we plan to continue to combine our team’s strengths and our balance sheet with $5.49 per share of working capital to buy problems and solve them profitably.”  

Operational Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021 to Date:

  • LMFA announced plans to develop accounting practices and controls for operating with digital assets and has announced plans to purchase up to $2 million in Bitcoin and Ether.
  • LM Funding is developing a digital asset technology strategy to grow its community association receivables business both organically and through acquisitions.
  • LM Funding sponsored a special acquisition company, or SPAC, and closed a $103.5 million upsized IPO (NASDAQ: LMAO). Net investment by LMFA in LMAO totals $6.4 million or approximately $1.17 per LMFA share.
  • LMAO is targeting a business combination in the financial services or financial technology sectors

About LM Funding America:
LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the need for capital, our ability to hire and retain new employees, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:
Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO
LM Funding America, Inc.
Tel (813) 222-8996
investors@lmfunding.com

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    June 30, 2021     December 31,
2020 		 
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash   $ 22,173,690     $ 11,552,943  
Finance receivables:                
Original product - net (Note 2)     85,186       116,017  
Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of (Note 3)     53,211       52,757  
Short-term investments - convertible debt securities (Note 9)     7,588,538       -  
Marketable securities     248,100       -  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     157,195       399,124  
Current assets     30,305,920       12,120,841  
Fixed assets, net     7,929       6,171  
Real estate assets owned     80,057       18,767  
Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 7)     110,870       160,667  
Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 9)     2,295,200       -  
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (Note 9)     4,615,583       -  
Other assets     10,984       10,984  
Long-term assets     7,120,623       196,589  
Total assets   $ 37,426,543     $ 12,317,430  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Note payable (Note 5)     -       96,257  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     298,239       237,033  
Due to related party (Note 4)     174,176       158,399  
Current portion of lease liability (Note 7)     108,611       -  
Total current liabilities     581,026       491,689  
                 
Lease liability - long-term (Note 7)     12,684       171,648  
Deferred taxes (Note 6)     17,264       -  
Note payable - long-term (Note 5)     -       185,785  
Long-term liabilities     29,948       357,433  
Total liabilities     610,974       849,122  
                 
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.001; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 5,414,296 and 3,083,760 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     5,414       3,084  
Additional paid-in capital     39,538,550       29,996,257  
Accumulated deficit     (3,052,309 )     (18,536,224 )
Total stockholders’ equity     36,491,655       11,463,117  
Non-controlling interest     323,914       5,191  
Total stockholders’ equity     36,815,569       11,468,308  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 37,426,543     $ 12,317,430  

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

    For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenues:                                
Interest on delinquent association fees   $ 62,673     $ 170,174     $ 140,117     $ 389,688  
Administrative and late fees     16,861       35,423       31,932       58,468  
Recoveries in excess of cost - special product     178,769       62,362       208,242       84,990  
Underwriting and other revenues     35,494       41,235       58,197       69,164  
Rental revenue     34,588       33,344       66,505       81,424  
Total revenues     328,385       342,538       504,993       683,734  
                                 
Operating Expenses:                                
Staff costs and payroll     246,040       312,493       1,548,021       628,552  
Professional fees     360,024       479,581       842,967       986,576  
Settlement costs with associations     -       -       -       11,920  
Selling, general and administrative     96,015       74,728       195,784       154,951  
Recovery of cost from related party receivable     (100,000 )     (100,000 )     (100,000 )     (200,000 )
Provision for credit losses     -       -       (10,000 )     -  
Real estate management and disposal     29,478       14,108       47,768       99,450  
Depreciation and amortization     3,298       7,954       4,994       13,766  
Collection costs     2,701       (20,934 )     4,749       (29,255 )
Other operating expenses     4,069       6,844       11,614       10,638  
Total operating expenses     641,625       774,774       2,545,897       1,676,598  
Operating loss from continuing operations     (313,240 )     (432,236 )     (2,040,904 )     (992,864 )
Realized gain on securities     8,453,570       -       14,125,034       -  
Unrealized gain on convertible debt security     2,501,600       -       2,501,600       -  
Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities     552,494       -       1,147,886       -  
Interest income     73,884       -       86,939       -  
Interest expense     (189 )     (5,732 )     (653 )     (12,626 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes     11,268,119       (437,968 )     15,819,902       (1,005,490 )
Income tax expense     (13,780 )     -       (17,264 )     -  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations     11,254,339       (437,968 )     15,802,638       (1,005,490 )
Gain from operations of discontinued operations     -       -       -       16,428  
Net gain from discontinued operations     -       -       -       16,428  
Net income (loss)     11,254,339       (437,968 )     15,802,638       (989,062 )
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     (146,857 )     -       (318,723 )     -  
Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.   $ 11,107,482     $ (437,968 )   $ 15,483,915     $ (989,062 )
                                 
Earnings/(loss) per share:                                
Basic income (loss) per common share - continuing operations   $ 2.05     $ (0.56 )   $ 2.96     $ (1.41 )
Basic income/(loss) per common share - discontinued operations   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 0.02  
Basic income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding   $ 2.05     $ (0.56 )   $ 2.96     $ (1.38 )
Diluted income (loss) per common share - continuing operations   $ 2.05     $ (0.56 )   $ 2.95     $ (1.41 )
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share - discontinued operations   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 0.02  
Diluted income (loss) per common share - net income (loss) - attributable to LM Funding   $ 2.05     $ (0.56 )   $ 2.95     $ (1.38 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     5,414,296       783,433       5,231,909       715,020  
Diluted     5,423,162       783,433       5,245,656       715,020  

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net income (loss)   $ 15,802,638     $ (989,062 )
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     4,994       11,727  
Right to use asset depreciation     49,797       51,229  
Stock compensation     -       132,244  
Debt forgiveness     (157,251 )     -  
Recovery of uncollectible related party receivables     -       (200,000 )
Accrued investment income     (86,938 )     -  
Gain from operations of discontinued operations     -       (16,426 )
Deconsolidation of affiliate     (43,623 )     -  
Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities     (1,147,886 )     -  
Unrealized gain on convertible debt security     (2,501,600 )     -  
Investment in convertible note receivable     (5,000,000 )     -  
Realized gain on securities     (14,125,034 )     -  
Investment in securities     (15,547,454 )     -  
Proceeds from securities     29,672,488       49,828  
Investment in marketable securities     (247,997 )     -  
Change in assets and liabilities                
Prepaid expenses and other assets     11,105       49,059  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     184,239       21,858  
Advances (repayments) from related party     142,191       496,546  
Lease liability payments     (50,353 )     (45,742 )
Deferred taxes     17,264       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     6,976,580       (438,739 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Net collections of finance receivables - original product     30,831       61,590  
Net collections of finance receivables - special product     (454 )     32,076  
(Payments) for real estate assets owned     (64,857 )     (2,055 )
Capital expenditures     (3,185 )     -  
Net cash payment for IIU disposal     -       (246,914 )
Proceeds from investment in note receivable     -       1,500,000  
Loan to purchase securities     1,784,250       -  
Repayment of loan to purchase securities     (1,784,250 )     -  
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate     (5,738,000 )     -  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (5,775,665 )     1,344,697  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Borrowings     -       185,785  
Principal repayments     (28,534 )     -  
Insurance financing repayments     (96,257 )     (69,540 )
Exercise of warrants     9,544,623       2,946,480  
Proceeds from stock subscription     -       1,250,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities     9,419,832       4,312,725  
NET INCREASE IN CASH     10,620,747       5,218,683  
CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR     11,552,943       1,069,823  
CASH - END OF YEAR   $ 22,173,690     $ 6,288,506  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION                
Cash paid for taxes   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,892     $ 12,626  




