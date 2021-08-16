XpresSpa Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Record MSA Practice Patient Fees Increases to $17.1 Million in Q2 against $6.3 Million in Q1
Net revenue of $9.1 Million, including $8.7 Million from XpresCheck
Net Loss Narrows to $4.7 Million Compared to Net Loss of $58.5 Million in Prior Year Second Quarter
Strong Liquidity Position with Unrestricted Cash Balance of $102.5 Million
Re-opening an Additional Eight to Ten Legacy XpresSpa Locations this Fall
Launched Phase 2 of Treat Today – Mobile App
Launching Phase 3 of Treat this Fall – Locations in New York JFK International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET Today
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company, today announced that it has filed financial results on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.
Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have reported $9.1 million in total revenue during the second quarter, including $8.7 million related to XpresCheck, and to have substantially narrowed our Adjusted EBITDA loss and net loss compared to the prior year. At the onset of the pandemic last March, we saw an opportunity for COVID-19 testing at major U.S. airports and moved quickly to realize that vision. Since then, XpresCheck has vastly surpassed our expectations as testing numbers continue to increase due to the resumption of travel. The MSA patient practice fees alone increased to $17.1 million in Q2 over $6.3 million in Q1. Additionally, our collaborations with major airlines and government agencies demonstrates their confidence in XpresCheck. We firmly believe that due to the emergence of more highly contagious COVID-19 variants such as Delta, along with break-through vaccination infections, testing will remain an important part of travel, especially international travel, for the foreseeable future. In addition, we have seen encouraging results after re-opening our first four high performing legacy XpresSpa locations and see a path towards restoring profitability which is leading us to re-open the next wave of previously high performing stores this fall.”
