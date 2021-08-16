XpresSpa Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Strong Liquidity Position with Unrestricted Cash Balance of $102.5 Million

Re-opening an Additional Eight to Ten Legacy XpresSpa Locations this Fall

Launched Phase 2 of Treat Today – Mobile App

Launching Phase 3 of Treat this Fall – Locations in New York JFK International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET Today

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company, today announced that it has filed financial results on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have reported $9.1 million in total revenue during the second quarter, including $8.7 million related to XpresCheck, and to have substantially narrowed our Adjusted EBITDA loss and net loss compared to the prior year. At the onset of the pandemic last March, we saw an opportunity for COVID-19 testing at major U.S. airports and moved quickly to realize that vision. Since then, XpresCheck has vastly surpassed our expectations as testing numbers continue to increase due to the resumption of travel. The MSA patient practice fees alone increased to $17.1 million in Q2 over $6.3 million in Q1. Additionally, our collaborations with major airlines and government agencies demonstrates their confidence in XpresCheck. We firmly believe that due to the emergence of more highly contagious COVID-19 variants such as Delta, along with break-through vaccination infections, testing will remain an important part of travel, especially international travel, for the foreseeable future. In addition, we have seen encouraging results after re-opening our first four high performing legacy XpresSpa locations and see a path towards restoring profitability which is leading us to re-open the next wave of previously high performing stores this fall.”