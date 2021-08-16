HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of
5,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“common stock”), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting
discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to provide funding for general corporate purposes, which may include accelerating its drilling and
development activities given the current price environment and funding further bolt-on acquisitions.
Roth Capital Partners will serve as the sole book-running manager and Northland Securities, Inc. and Seaport Global Securities will serve as co-managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, California 92660, or by telephone at 1-800-678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of common stock or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares of common stock or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
0 Kommentare