HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“common stock”), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to provide funding for general corporate purposes, which may include accelerating its drilling and development activities given the current price environment and funding further bolt-on acquisitions.



Roth Capital Partners will serve as the sole book-running manager and Northland Securities, Inc. and Seaport Global Securities will serve as co-managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.