checkAd

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update

Autor: Accesswire
16.08.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc .Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to …

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc .

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today its strategic, operational and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman, stated, "Sanara had another record sales quarter to end the first half of 2021. Our results were driven by strong product sales across a wider number of facilities and geographies. Additionally, we continued to execute on our comprehensive wound and skin strategy by closing on the Pixalere partnership, arranging pilots to prove the value of the Company's offering, and continuing to focus on developing new products. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we completed our acquisition of certain assets of Rochal Industries, LLC ("Rochal") and brought their team in-house, which we believe will contribute to our long-term success."

Second Quarter 2021 Strategic Highlights

  • The Company announced an exclusive partnership with Pixalere Healthcare Inc. ("Pixalere") to advance its comprehensive wound and skin care strategy. This partnership combines Pixalere's technology, including decision support, documentation, and wound tracking analytics, with complementary Sanara solutions that offer virtual access to expert wound and skin physicians/clinicians, advanced diagnostics, and wound care product order fulfillment.
  • The Company's surgical products continued to be approved for use in additional facilities throughout the quarter. As of June 30, 2021, CellerateRX was approved to be used in over 900 hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.
  • Sanara hired 8 additional salespeople in Q2, bringing the total number of regional sales managers and territory managers to 26.
  • The Company's surgical products generated revenue in 21 states in Q2 2021 at or above a $50,000 annual run rate (compared to 18 states that generated revenue above $50,000 for the full year 2020).
  • For the first half of the year, CellerateRX Surgical has been sold in over 300 hospitals/ASCs as of June 30, 2021
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of certain assets of Rochal. In connection with this acquisition, Sanara brought in-house a dedicated research and development team that the Company believes can develop products uniquely suited to address patients' wound and skin conditions. The addition of the Rochal team also strengthens Sanara's expertise in areas of regulatory, compliance, manufacturing, and quality control and aligns the long-term interests of both companies.

Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

  • Revenues. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we generated revenues of $6,277,133 compared to revenues of $2,967,183 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 112% increase from the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues totaled $11,286,569 compared to revenues of $6,491,514 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 74% increase from the prior year period. The higher revenues in 2021 were primarily due to increased sales of surgical wound care products as a result of our sales force expansion last year and our continuing strategy to expand our independent distribution network in both new and existing U.S. markets. In addition, revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted due to the suspension of elective surgeries and restricted access to patient facilities throughout most parts of the United States as a result of the COVID­19 pandemic.
  • Cost of goods sold. Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $536,405, compared to Cost of goods sold of $348,675 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Cost of goods sold for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,010,838, compared to Cost of goods sold of $678,863 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase over the prior year period was primarily due to higher sales volume.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses . SG&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were $6,562,144, as compared to $3,582,511 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. SG&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $11,971,874 compared to SG&A expenses of $8,514,662 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The higher SG&A expenses in 2021 were primarily due to increased payroll costs resulting from sales force expansion and operational support, and higher sales commission expense as a result of higher product sales. As part of our strategy to expand our sales reach in new and existing markets, we employed eight additional field sales managers during the first half of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, we had a total of 26 field sales managers.
  • Net income / loss. We had a net loss of $1,205,973 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $1,129,557 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we had a net loss of $2,389,349, compared to net loss of $2,970,569 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The improvement in our net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to higher sales revenues in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 844-407-9500 (international callers: 862-298-0850). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 31, 2021, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 42396.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.SanaraMedTech.com. A one-year online replay will be available after the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes, and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX ® Surgical Activated Collagen ® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen. Through the Rochal asset acquisition, Sanara's pipeline now contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has acquired the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believes," "contemplates," "continue" "could," "estimates," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predicts," "preliminary," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," or "would," or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated benefits of the Rochal acquisition, the development of new products and expansion of the Company's business in telehealth and wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as Sanara's ability to successfully integrate the acquired business and operations of Rochal, including Sanara's ability to retain key employees following the acquisition, unexpected costs or expenses that may result from the acquisition, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations
713-826-0524
CNichols@sanaramedtech.com

SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  

 
  (Unaudited)    
  		 
 
  June 30,     December 31,  
Assets
  2021     2020  
Current assets
 
  		   
  		 
Cash
  24,389,004     455,366  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $138,417 and $100,189
    2,445,225       2,217,533  
Royalty receivable
    49,344       49,344  
Inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence of $295,841 and $276,603
    1,538,398       1,148,253  
Prepaid and other assets
    497,110       611,817  
Total current assets
    28,919,081       4,482,313  
 
               
Long-term assets
               
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $159,732 and $124,691
    1,668,994       678,589  
Right of use assets - operating leases
    406,024       467,653  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $983,466 and $827,108
    3,785,187       3,097,666  
Investment in equity securities
    4,005,374       1,100,000  
Total long-term assets
    9,865,579       5,343,908  
 
               
Total assets
  38,784,660     9,826,221  
 
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
               
Current liabilities
               
Accounts payable
  313,569     271,251  
Accounts payable - related parties
    57,507       223,589  
Accrued royalties and expenses
    527,518       502,191  
Accrued bonus and commissions
    2,719,258       2,417,277  
Operating lease liability - current
    128,301       125,587  
Total current liabilities
    3,746,153       3,539,895  
 
               
Long-term liabilities
               
Operating lease liability - long term
    290,751       355,797  
Other long-term liabilities
    90,293       90,293  
Total long-term liabilities
    381,044       446,090  
 
               
Total liabilities
    4,127,197       3,985,985  
 
               
Shareholders' equity
               
Common Stock: $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,612,336 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 6,297,008 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020
    7,612       6,297  
Additional paid-in capital
    44,487,958       13,176,576  
Accumulated deficit
    (9,385,478 )     (7,032,242 )
Total Sanara MedTech shareholders' equity
    35,110,092       6,150,631  
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest
    (452,629 )     (310,395 )
Total shareholders' equity
    34,657,463       5,840,236  
 
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  38,784,660     9,826,221  
 
               

SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)  

 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
 
  June 30,     June 30,  
 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Net Revenue
  6,277,133     2,967,183     11,286,569     6,491,514  
 
                               
Cost of goods sold
    536,405       348,675       1,010,838       678,863  
 
                               
Gross profit
    5,740,728       2,618,508       10,275,731       5,812,651  
 
                               
Operating expenses
                               
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    6,562,144       3,582,511       11,971,874       8,514,662  
Research and development
    103,981       41,516       222,193       45,903  
Depreciation and amortization
    100,807       74,221       191,398       127,726  
Total operating expenses
    6,766,932       3,698,248       12,385,465       8,688,291  
 
                               
Operating loss
    (1,026,204 )     (1,079,740 )     (2,109,734 )     (2,875,640 )
 
                               
Other expense
                               
Other expense
    -       (48,716 )     -       (85,474 )
Interest expense
    -       (1,101 )     (711 )     (9,455 )
Share of losses from equity method investment
    (179,769 )     -       (278,904 )     -  
Total other expense
    (179,769 )     (49,817 )     (279,615 )     (94,929 )
 
                               
Net loss
    (1,205,973 )     (1,129,557 )     (2,389,349 )     (2,970,569 )
 
                               
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
    (34,481 )     (3,793 )     (36,113 )     (7,848 )
 
                               
Net loss attributable to Sanara MedTech common shareholders
  (1,171,492 )   (1,125,764 )   (2,353,236 )   (2,962,721 )
 
                               
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
  (0.16 )   (0.18 )   (0.33 )   (0.54 )
 
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
    7,496,604       6,203,577       7,158,503       5,477,759  
 
                               

SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

       
 
  Six Months Ended    
 
  June 30,    
 
  2021       2020    
 
           
Cash flows from operating activities:  
 
  		   
  		 
Net loss
  (2,389,349 )   (2,970,569 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
               
Depreciation and amortization
    191,398       127,726  
Interest expense on convertible debt
    -       8,354  
Interest expense on PPP loan
    -       1,101  
Loss on disposal of asset
    -       2,180  
Bad debt expense
    51,536       30,000  
Inventory obsolescence
    29,834       75,422  
Share-based compensation
    623,440       491,069  
Noncash lease expense
    61,629       57,880  
Loss on equity method investment
    278,904       -  
 
               
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Accounts receivable
    (279,229 )     (112,301 )
Inventory
    (419,979 )     (191,595 )
Prepaid - related parties
    -       (50,970 )
Prepaid and other assets
    114,707       (310,666 )
Accounts payable
    42,318       (197,709 )
Accounts payable - related parties
    (166,081 )     (66,346 )
Accrued royalties and expenses
    25,327       333,731  
Accrued liabilities
    239,650       40,502  
Net cash used in operating activities  
    (1,595,895 )     (2,732,191 )
 
               
Cash flows from investing activities:  
               
Purchase of property and equipment
    (25,446 )     (57,456 )
Purchase of intangible assets
    -       (1,100,000 )
Investment in equity securities
    (3,184,278 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities  
    (3,209,724 )     (1,157,456 )
 
               
Cash flows from financing activities:  
               
Draw on line of credit
    800,000       -  
Pay off line of credit
    (800,000 )     -  
Proceeds from PPP Loan
    -       583,000  
Public offering net proceeds
    28,939,257       -  
Distribution to noncontrolling interest shareholders
    (200,000 )     -  
Net cash provided by financing activities  
    28,739,257       583,000  
 
               
Net increase (decrease) in cash  
    23,933,638       (3,306,647 )
Cash, beginning of period  
    455,366       6,611,928  
Cash, end of period  
  24,389,004     3,305,281  
 
               
Cash paid during the period for:  
               
Interest
  711     -  
Income taxes
    -       -  
 
               
Supplemental noncash investing and financing activities:  
               
Common stock issued for conversion of Series F Preferred Stock
    -       11,368,150  
Common stock issued for conversion of related party debt and interest
    -       1,611,911  
Common stock issued for asset acquisitions
    1,750,000       750,000  
License agreement as capital contribution from noncontrolling interest member
    93,879       -  
                 

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659990/Sanara-MedTech-Inc-Announces-Second- ...

Sanara MedTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Sanara MedTech Inc .Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational and Financial Update
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal
Link Global Technologies Signs a Definitive Agreement to Begin Building the Initial 10MW Site With ...
SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales ...
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Southern Energy Corp. First Day of Dealings on AIM
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Purchase of Certain Assets from Rochal Industries, LLC
Accesswire | Analysen