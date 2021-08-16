Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.013000 per unit, payable on September 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2021. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of May 2021 and reported natural gas production during April 2021. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in June 2021.

This month, after the Trust’s repayment of prior administrative expense advances, income from the distributable net profits interest was approximately $0.5 million.