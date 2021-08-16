checkAd

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.013000 per unit, payable on September 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2021. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of May 2021 and reported natural gas production during April 2021. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in June 2021.

This month, after the Trust’s repayment of prior administrative expense advances, income from the distributable net profits interest was approximately $0.5 million.

The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations.

 

 

Underlying Sales Volumes

 

Average Price

 

 

Oil

 

Natural Gas

 

Oil

 

Natural Gas

 

 

Bbls

 

Bbls/D

 

Mcf

 

Mcf/D

 

(per Bbl)

 

(per Mcf)

Current Month

 

35,650

 

1,150

 

313,309

 

10,444

 

$

64.46

 

$

2.55

Prior Month

