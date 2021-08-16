checkAd

NOW Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2021 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the “NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the “DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.



