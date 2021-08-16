checkAd

Ault Global Holdings Reminds Investors Company to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Webcast Today, August 16, 2021

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), reminds shareholders and all interested parties that today its Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III, and its CEO, William Horne, will host a conference call via webcast to discuss the financial results for the second quarter 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (PDT). Joining Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will be Kenneth Cragun, the Company’s CFO.

During the call, Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will discuss the financial performance and outlook of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as other forward-looking matters. Following the prepared remarks, the Company may answer questions received prior to the conference call and may host a brief Q&A session, if time allows.

Shareholders, investors and interested parties who desire to participate in the webcast must use the following link to register prior to 2:00 p.m. (PDT) today, August 16, 2021:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JDwWcCZ-R8G7Zrh3J2EFWQ

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.




