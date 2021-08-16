Fabrinet Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We had a strong finish to a record year with revenue and profitability that exceeded our guidance ranges. Demand trends across our business continue to be healthy, with particular fourth quarter strength from the telecom market. With efficient execution, we delivered excellent operating margins during the fourth quarter, which helped propel operating income and net income to record levels for fiscal year 2021.”

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 25, 2021.

Grady continued, “We remain optimistic about demand trends and confident in our ability to execute, positioning us to continue delivering strong results as we enter our new fiscal year.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $509.6 million, compared to $405.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $42.4 million, compared to GAAP net income of $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.13, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.75 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $49.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.31, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.96 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $1,879.4 million, compared to $1,641.8 million for fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $148.3 million, compared to GAAP net income of $113.5 million for fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2021 was $3.95, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.01 for fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $175.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $140.6 million for fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2021 was $4.67, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.73 for fiscal year 2020.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 16, 2021, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its first fiscal year 2022 quarter ending September 24, 2021, as follows:

Fabrinet expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.15, based on approximately 37.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.36, based on approximately 37.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism about demand trends and ability to continue to deliver strong results in fiscal year 2022; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the pandemic; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) June 25,

2021 June 26,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,969 $ 225,430 Short-term restricted cash — 7,402 Short-term investments 244,963 262,693 Trade accounts receivable, net 336,547 272,665 Contract assets 11,878 13,256 Inventories 422,133 309,786 Other receivable — 24,310 Prepaid expenses 11,398 5,399 Other current assets 22,619 14,508 Total current assets 1,352,507 1,135,449 Non-current assets Long-term restricted cash 154 — Property, plant and equipment, net 241,129 228,274 Intangibles, net 4,371 4,312 Operating right-of-use assets 6,699 8,068 Deferred tax assets 9,428 5,675 Other non-current assets 1,834 202 Total non-current assets 263,615 246,531 Total Assets $ 1,616,122 $ 1,381,980 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $ 12,156 $ 12,156 Trade accounts payable 346,555 251,603 Fixed assets payable 19,206 15,127 Contract liabilities 1,680 1,556 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,593 1,979 Income tax payable 3,612 2,242 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 20,464 19,265 Accrued expenses 17,134 8,979 Other payables 20,958 21,514 Total current liabilities 444,358 334,421 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net 27,358 39,514 Deferred tax liability 5,107 4,729 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 3,850 5,873 Severance liabilities 19,485 17,379 Other non-current liabilities 3,444 5,655 Total non-current liabilities 59,244 73,150 Total Liabilities 503,602 407,571 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020) — — Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 38,749,045 shares and 38,471,967 shares issued as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020, respectively; and 36,765,456 shares and 36,727,864 shares outstanding as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020, respectively) 388 385 Additional paid-in capital 189,445 175,610 Less: Treasury shares (1,983,589 shares and 1,744,103 shares as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020, respectively) (87,343 ) (68,501 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,266 ) (1,147 ) Retained earnings 1,016,296 868,062 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,112,520 974,409 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,616,122 $ 1,381,980

FABRINET CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended Years Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) June 25,

2021 June 26,

2020 June 25,

2021 June 26,

2020 Revenues $ 509,567 $ 405,113 $ 1,879,350 $ 1,641,836 Cost of revenues (448,483 ) (358,489 ) (1,657,987 ) (1,455,731 ) Gross profit 61,084 46,624 221,363 186,105 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,489 ) (18,185 ) (70,567 ) (68,374 ) Expenses related to reduction in workforce — (313 ) (43 ) (329 ) Operating income 43,595 28,126 150,753 117,402 Interest income 627 1,512 3,783 7,592 Interest expense (302 ) (232 ) (1,100 ) (3,044 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 284 (848 ) 508 (3,797 ) Other income (expense), net (3,863 ) 112 (3,460 ) 1,089 Income before income taxes 40,341 28,670 150,484 119,242 Income tax expense 2,072 (646 ) (2,143 ) (5,763 ) Net income 42,413 28,024 148,341 113,479 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (245 ) 1,941 (1,182 ) 538 Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 717 7,289 (5,106 ) 570 Change in retirement benefit plan – prior service cost 163 50 584 528 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 38 (44 ) 585 (397 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 673 9,236 (5,119 ) 1,239 Net comprehensive income $ 43,086 $ 37,260 $ 143,222 $ 114,718 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.15 $ 0.76 $ 4.02 $ 3.07 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,857 36,723 36,872 36,908 Diluted 37,676 37,571 37,555 37,665

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years Ended (in thousands of U. S. dollars) June 25, 2021 June 26, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 148,341 $ 113,479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 36,252 30,875 Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment 13 329 Loss on impairment of goodwill — 3,514 Gain from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities (187 ) (96 ) Accretion of premiums on short-term investments 2,093 (508 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 32 26 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (343 ) 240 Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (859 ) 1,963 Unrealized loss on fair value of interest rate swaps — 1,672 Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (1,299 ) (1,220 ) Share-based compensation 25,462 22,203 Deferred income tax (3,473 ) 1,262 Other non-cash expenses (450 ) (619 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (63,810 ) (12,260 ) Contract assets 1,378 (809 ) Inventories (112,349 ) (16,174 ) Other current assets and non-current assets (15,190 ) (775 ) Trade accounts payable 96,312 (5,990 ) Contract liabilities 124 (683 ) Income tax payable 1,353 442 Severance liabilities 3,180 2,802 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 2,085 10,987 Net cash provided by operating activities 118,665 150,660 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (244,329 ) (196,373 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 79,439 48,808 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 179,532 142,508 Funds repayment from (provided to) customer to support transfer of manufacturing operations (Note 10) 24,310 (24,310 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (42,532 ) (42,327 ) Purchase of intangibles (1,952 ) (1,180 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 90 1,626 Net cash used in investing activities (5,442 ) (71,248 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs — (153 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 60,938 Repayment of long-term borrowings (12,188 ) (70,079 ) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (100 ) (400 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (18,842 ) (20,722 ) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (11,624 ) (4,889 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,754 ) (35,305 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 70,469 $ 44,107 Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 232,832 $ 188,241 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70,469 44,107 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (178 ) 484 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 303,123 $ 232,832

Years Ended Supplemental disclosures June 25, 2021 June 26, 2020 Cash paid for Interest $ 2,438 $ 1,688 Taxes $ 7,945 $ 8,466 Cash received for interest $ 4,445 $ 9,676 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment related payables $ 19,206 $ 15,127

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of (amount in thousands) June 25, 2021 June 26, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,969 $ 225,430 Restricted cash 154 7,402 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 303,123 $ 232,832

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended Years Ended June 25, 2021 June 26, 2020 June 25, 2021 June 26, 2020 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measures $ 42,413 $ 1.13 $ 28,024 $ 0.75 $ 148,341 $ 3.95 $ 113,479 $ 3.01 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,380 0.04 1,298 0.03 6,185 0.16 6,098 0.16 Depreciation of fair value uplift 91 0.00 80 0.00 347 0.01 327 0.01 Total related to gross profit 1,471 0.04 1,378 0.03 6,532 0.17 6,425 0.17 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 5,340 0.14 2,604 0.07 19,277 0.52 16,105 0.43 Amortization of intangibles 124 0.00 131 0.00 506 0.01 562 0.01 Goodwill impairment charge — — 3,514 0.09 — — 3,514 0.09 Severance payment — — — — 755 0.02 150 0.00 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 5,464 0.14 6,249 0.17 20,538 0.55 20,331 0.54 Related to other income and other expenses: Other expenses in relation to reduction in workforce — — 313 0.01 43 0.00 329 0.01 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 32 0.00 26 0.00 Total related to other incomes and other expenses 8 0.00 321 0.01 75 0.00 355 0.01 Total related to net income & EPS 6,943 0.18 7,948 0.21 27,145 0.72 27,111 0.72 Non-GAAP measures $ 49,356 $ 1.31 $ 35,972 $ 0.96 $ 175,486 $ 4.67 $ 140,590 $ 3.73 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 37,676 37,571 37,555 37,665 Non-GAAP diluted shares 37,676 37,571 37,555 37,665

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (amount in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 25,

2021 June 26,

2020 June 25,

2021 June 26,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,508 $ 46,212 $ 118,665 $ 150,660 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13,471 ) (14,845 ) (42,532 ) (42,327 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 30,037 $ 31,367 $ 76,133 $ 108,333

FABRINET GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Diluted EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.08 to $1.15 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.05 Total related to gross profit 0.05 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.16 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.16 Total related to net income & EPS 0.21 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.29 to $1.36

