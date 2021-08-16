Fabrinet Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 25, 2021.
Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We had a strong finish to a record year with revenue and profitability that exceeded our guidance ranges. Demand trends across our business continue to be healthy, with particular fourth quarter strength from the telecom market. With efficient execution, we delivered excellent operating margins during the fourth quarter, which helped propel operating income and net income to record levels for fiscal year 2021.”
Grady continued, “We remain optimistic about demand trends and confident in our ability to execute, positioning us to continue delivering strong results as we enter our new fiscal year.”
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
GAAP Results
- Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $509.6 million, compared to $405.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
- GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $42.4 million, compared to GAAP net income of $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
- GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.13, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.75 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Non-GAAP Results
- Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $49.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.31, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.96 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
GAAP Results
- Revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $1,879.4 million, compared to $1,641.8 million for fiscal year 2020.
- GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $148.3 million, compared to GAAP net income of $113.5 million for fiscal year 2020.
- GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2021 was $3.95, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.01 for fiscal year 2020.
Non-GAAP Results
- Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $175.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $140.6 million for fiscal year 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2021 was $4.67, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.73 for fiscal year 2020.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of August 16, 2021, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its first fiscal year 2022 quarter ending September 24, 2021, as follows:
- Fabrinet expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million.
- GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.15, based on approximately 37.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.36, based on approximately 37.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism about demand trends and ability to continue to deliver strong results in fiscal year 2022; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the pandemic intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the pandemic; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financials
We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.
|
FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value)
|
June 25,
|
|
June 26,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
302,969
|
|
|
$
|
225,430
|
|
Short-term restricted cash
|
—
|
|
|
7,402
|
|
Short-term investments
|
244,963
|
|
|
262,693
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
336,547
|
|
|
272,665
|
|
Contract assets
|
11,878
|
|
|
13,256
|
|
Inventories
|
422,133
|
|
|
309,786
|
|
Other receivable
|
—
|
|
|
24,310
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
11,398
|
|
|
5,399
|
|
Other current assets
|
22,619
|
|
|
14,508
|
|
Total current assets
|
1,352,507
|
|
|
1,135,449
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
154
|
|
|
—
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
241,129
|
|
|
228,274
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
4,371
|
|
|
4,312
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
6,699
|
|
|
8,068
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9,428
|
|
|
5,675
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,834
|
|
|
202
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
263,615
|
|
|
246,531
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,616,122
|
|
|
$
|
1,381,980
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings, current portion, net
|
$
|
12,156
|
|
|
$
|
12,156
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
346,555
|
|
|
251,603
|
|
Fixed assets payable
|
19,206
|
|
|
15,127
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,680
|
|
|
1,556
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
2,593
|
|
|
1,979
|
|
Income tax payable
|
3,612
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses
|
20,464
|
|
|
19,265
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
17,134
|
|
|
8,979
|
|
Other payables
|
20,958
|
|
|
21,514
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
444,358
|
|
|
334,421
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net
|
27,358
|
|
|
39,514
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
5,107
|
|
|
4,729
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|
3,850
|
|
|
5,873
|
|
Severance liabilities
|
19,485
|
|
|
17,379
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
3,444
|
|
|
5,655
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
59,244
|
|
|
73,150
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
503,602
|
|
|
407,571
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020)
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 38,749,045 shares and 38,471,967 shares issued as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020, respectively; and 36,765,456 shares and 36,727,864 shares outstanding as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020, respectively)
|
388
|
|
|
385
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
189,445
|
|
|
175,610
|
|
Less: Treasury shares (1,983,589 shares and 1,744,103 shares as of June 25, 2021 and June 26, 2020, respectively)
|
(87,343
|
)
|
|
(68,501
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(6,266
|
)
|
|
(1,147
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,016,296
|
|
|
868,062
|
|
Total Shareholders’ Equity
|
1,112,520
|
|
|
974,409
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
$
|
1,616,122
|
|
|
$
|
1,381,980
|
|
FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
|
June 25,
|
|
June 26,
|
|
June 25,
|
|
June 26,
|
Revenues
|
$
|
509,567
|
|
|
$
|
405,113
|
|
|
$
|
1,879,350
|
|
|
$
|
1,641,836
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
(448,483
|
)
|
|
(358,489
|
)
|
|
(1,657,987
|
)
|
|
(1,455,731
|
)
|
Gross profit
|
61,084
|
|
|
46,624
|
|
|
221,363
|
|
|
186,105
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(17,489
|
)
|
|
(18,185
|
)
|
|
(70,567
|
)
|
|
(68,374
|
)
|
Expenses related to reduction in workforce
|
—
|
|
|
(313
|
)
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
(329
|
)
|
Operating income
|
43,595
|
|
|
28,126
|
|
|
150,753
|
|
|
117,402
|
|
Interest income
|
627
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
3,783
|
|
|
7,592
|
|
Interest expense
|
(302
|
)
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
(1,100
|
)
|
|
(3,044
|
)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
284
|
|
|
(848
|
)
|
|
508
|
|
|
(3,797
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(3,863
|
)
|
|
112
|
|
|
(3,460
|
)
|
|
1,089
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
40,341
|
|
|
28,670
|
|
|
150,484
|
|
|
119,242
|
|
Income tax expense
|
2,072
|
|
|
(646
|
)
|
|
(2,143
|
)
|
|
(5,763
|
)
|
Net income
|
42,413
|
|
|
28,024
|
|
|
148,341
|
|
|
113,479
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
(245
|
)
|
|
1,941
|
|
|
(1,182
|
)
|
|
538
|
|
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments
|
717
|
|
|
7,289
|
|
|
(5,106
|
)
|
|
570
|
|
Change in retirement benefit plan – prior service cost
|
163
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
528
|
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
|
38
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
585
|
|
|
(397
|
)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
673
|
|
|
9,236
|
|
|
(5,119
|
)
|
|
1,239
|
|
Net comprehensive income
|
$
|
43,086
|
|
|
$
|
37,260
|
|
|
$
|
143,222
|
|
|
$
|
114,718
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
4.02
|
|
|
$
|
3.07
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
3.95
|
|
|
$
|
3.01
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
36,857
|
|
|
36,723
|
|
|
36,872
|
|
|
36,908
|
|
Diluted
|
37,676
|
|
|
37,571
|
|
|
37,555
|
|
|
37,665
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
Years Ended
|
(in thousands of U. S. dollars)
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
June 26, 2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
148,341
|
|
|
$
|
113,479
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
36,252
|
|
|
30,875
|
|
Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
13
|
|
|
329
|
|
Loss on impairment of goodwill
|
—
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
Gain from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities
|
(187
|
)
|
|
(96
|
)
|
Accretion of premiums on short-term investments
|
2,093
|
|
|
(508
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|
32
|
|
|
26
|
|
(Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(343
|
)
|
|
240
|
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts
|
(859
|
)
|
|
1,963
|
|
Unrealized loss on fair value of interest rate swaps
|
—
|
|
|
1,672
|
|
Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps
|
(1,299
|
)
|
|
(1,220
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
25,462
|
|
|
22,203
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
(3,473
|
)
|
|
1,262
|
|
Other non-cash expenses
|
(450
|
)
|
|
(619
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
(63,810
|
)
|
|
(12,260
|
)
|
Contract assets
|
1,378
|
|
|
(809
|
)
|
Inventories
|
(112,349
|
)
|
|
(16,174
|
)
|
Other current assets and non-current assets
|
(15,190
|
)
|
|
(775
|
)
|
Trade accounts payable
|
96,312
|
|
|
(5,990
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
124
|
|
|
(683
|
)
|
Income tax payable
|
1,353
|
|
|
442
|
|
Severance liabilities
|
3,180
|
|
|
2,802
|
|
Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities
|
2,085
|
|
|
10,987
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
118,665
|
|
|
150,660
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
(244,329
|
)
|
|
(196,373
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|
79,439
|
|
|
48,808
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
179,532
|
|
|
142,508
|
|
Funds repayment from (provided to) customer to support transfer of manufacturing operations (Note 10)
|
24,310
|
|
|
(24,310
|
)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(42,532
|
)
|
|
(42,327
|
)
|
Purchase of intangibles
|
(1,952
|
)
|
|
(1,180
|
)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
90
|
|
|
1,626
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,442
|
)
|
|
(71,248
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
—
|
|
|
60,938
|
|
Repayment of long-term borrowings
|
(12,188
|
)
|
|
(70,079
|
)
|
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
|
(100
|
)
|
|
(400
|
)
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
(18,842
|
)
|
|
(20,722
|
)
|
Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units
|
(11,624
|
)
|
|
(4,889
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(42,754
|
)
|
|
(35,305
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
70,469
|
|
|
$
|
44,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
$
|
232,832
|
|
|
$
|
188,241
|
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
70,469
|
|
|
44,107
|
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(178
|
)
|
|
484
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
303,123
|
|
|
$
|
232,832
|
|
|
Years Ended
|
Supplemental disclosures
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
June 26, 2020
|
Cash paid for
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
$
|
2,438
|
|
|
$
|
1,688
|
|
Taxes
|
$
|
7,945
|
|
|
$
|
8,466
|
|
Cash received for interest
|
$
|
4,445
|
|
|
$
|
9,676
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
Construction, software and equipment related payables
|
$
|
19,206
|
|
|
$
|
15,127
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows:
|
|
As of
|
(amount in thousands)
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
June 26, 2020
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
302,969
|
|
|
$
|
225,430
|
|
Restricted cash
|
154
|
|
|
7,402
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
303,123
|
|
|
$
|
232,832
|
|
FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
June 26, 2020
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
June 26, 2020
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
GAAP measures
|
$
|
42,413
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
28,024
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
148,341
|
|
|
$
|
3.95
|
|
|
$
|
113,479
|
|
|
$
|
3.01
|
|
Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related to cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
1,380
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
6,098
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
Depreciation of fair value uplift
|
91
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Total related to gross profit
|
1,471
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
1,378
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
6,532
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
6,425
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
5,340
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
2,604
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
19,277
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
16,105
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
124
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
0.09
|
|
Severance payment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses
|
5,464
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
6,249
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
20,538
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
20,331
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
Related to other income and other expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses in relation to reduction in workforce
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|
8
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
Total related to other incomes and other expenses
|
8
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Total related to net income & EPS
|
6,943
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
7,948
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
27,145
|
|
|
0.72
|
|
|
27,111
|
|
|
0.72
|
|
Non-GAAP measures
|
$
|
49,356
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
35,972
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
$
|
175,486
|
|
|
$
|
4.67
|
|
|
$
|
140,590
|
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted shares
|
|
|
37,676
|
|
|
|
|
37,571
|
|
|
|
|
37,555
|
|
|
|
37,665
|
Non-GAAP diluted shares
|
|
|
37,676
|
|
|
|
|
37,571
|
|
|
|
|
37,555
|
|
|
|
37,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
|
(amount in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Years Ended
|
|
June 25,
|
|
June 26,
|
|
June 25,
|
|
June 26,
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
43,508
|
|
|
$
|
46,212
|
|
|
$
|
118,665
|
|
|
$
|
150,660
|
|
Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(13,471
|
)
|
|
(14,845
|
)
|
|
(42,532
|
)
|
|
(42,327
|
)
|
Non-GAAP free cash flow
|
$
|
30,037
|
|
|
$
|
31,367
|
|
|
$
|
76,133
|
|
|
$
|
108,333
|
|
FABRINET
GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 24, 2021
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|
|
|
Diluted
EPS
|
GAAP net income per diluted share:
|
$1.08 to $1.15
|
Related to cost of revenues:
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
0.05
|
Total related to gross profit
|
0.05
|
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
0.16
|
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses
|
0.16
|
Total related to net income & EPS
|
0.21
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$1.29 to $1.36
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare