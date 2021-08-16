Culp, Inc. Confirms Haiti Operations Are Secure Following Recent Earthquake

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that the company’s sewn mattress cover production facilities located in Ouanaminthe, Haiti, were not affected by the recent magnitude-7.2 earthquake that occurred in southwestern Haiti, with the epicenter more than 275 miles from Culp’s operations.

Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc., commented, “We are extremely thankful that our Haiti operations are secure, and all of Culp’s dedicated employees are reported to be safe. There has been no disruption to our normal production schedules related to the earthquake, and we remain focused on meeting customer demand. We are deeply saddened by the extreme devastation that has occurred to our Haitian neighbors and are grateful for the heroic humanitarian work underway to help those who were affected. Culp is supporting these relief efforts with donations of home goods and food supplies from both our Haiti and U.S. operations.”