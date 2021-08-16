checkAd

WOW!’S Mainframe Studios Establishes Eastern Canadian Presence with New Toronto-Based Virtual Studio

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) is pleased to announce that, after a year of record growth, its Mainframe Studios is opening a new virtual studio based in Toronto. Known for its award-winning CG-animated productions, the Vancouver-based studio has grown from 400 to over 650 people since 2020 and continues to grow with new opportunities including a Spin Master project.

Mainframe’s Ontario-based leadership team already includes 2-time Emmy-winning producer, Tanya Green as the Head of Preschool, Jennifer Bradley as Director of 2D Production and Christine Huot as Manager, People and Culture along with a number of talented artists currently working on Mainframe productions. Notably, the new Toronto studio will be virtually connected to Mainframe’s Global Studio Pipeline, without incurring any additional physical lease requirements.

Mainframe President and Chief Creative Officer, Michael Hefferon said, “We’ve had a record-breaking year in so many respects; continuing to work with global A-list clients such as DreamWorks on industry-acclaimed projects such as Madagascar: A Little Wild, while also building on our incredible culture by recruiting award-winning talent in animation.”

“We’ve had our eye on the amazing talent in Eastern Canada for years,” stated Mainframe Executive Vice President, Kim Dent Wilder. “In addition to our Global Studio Pipeline, our recent growth speaks to Mainframe’s strong position to manage projects, attract great talent and provide the necessary tools for artists including the ability to collaborate virtually across Canada.”

Mainframe’s commitment to a long-term work from home strategy provides flexibility to its teams with a strong focus on work-life balance. This approach will provide opportunities for talent across Ontario.

In the last four years, Mainframe has produced three original properties, and currently boasts 12 titles in production, including 11 CG series and the studio’s first 2D animated series, The Guava Juice Show, a YouTube Originals slated for release in late 2021.   

About Mainframe Studios

Since 1993, Mainframe Studios has been a leader in the field of animation, producing creative, ground-breaking content for some of the world’s biggest branded properties and studios. Mainframe has produced 1,200+ episodes, 70+ movies and three feature films. The studio harnesses the creative power of its global talent base, along with the latest innovative technology, to create top-tier animated productions for broadcasters, clients and partners. Recent projects include Madagascar: A Little Wild for DreamWorks Animation, Octonauts specials, along with Knowledge Network special LunaChip & Inkie: The Festival of Wishes, Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, and the Netflix Original Series Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company. By producing top-end content, WOW! builds brands and grows audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For further information visit: www.wowunlimited.co

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:
Bill Mitoulas
416-479-9547
billm@wowunlimited.co

Media Contact:
Colleen Kirk
310-251-0030
colleen@kirkgroupmedia.com





