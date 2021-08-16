ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Steven L. Hoerter to its Board of Directors

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to ORIC’s board of directors,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “Over a multi-decade career spanning executive roles in sales, marketing, commercial, and public company leadership, Steve has amassed deep experience at leading oncology companies, including Genentech, Agios, and Deciphera. We look forward to his guidance as we continue to advance our four product candidates and transition to a fully integrated research, development, and commercial biotechnology company. On a personal note, I am excited to work with Steve once again, having seen his many contributions to the Ignyta board.”

Steven L. Hoerter is president and chief executive officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Deciphera, Mr. Hoerter served as chief commercial officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he built and led the team responsible for the commercialization of the company’s portfolio of medicines for oncology and rare genetic diseases. Prior to joining Agios, Mr. Hoerter was executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Clovis Oncology, where he built and led the company’s commercial organization. He has more than 25 years of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, having held executive sales and marketing roles at Roche, Genentech, Chiron and Eli Lilly. He earned a B.A. from Bucknell University, an M.B.A. from Tilburg University in the Netherlands, and an M.S. in management from Purdue University.

“I am excited to join ORIC’s board at this critical point as the company advances a robust pipeline of promising oncology candidates with the potential to overcome resistance in cancer, thereby altering the cancer treatment landscape,” said Mr. Hoerter. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and my fellow board members—many of whom I’ve worked with previously—to help ORIC advance its novel therapeutics, including its eventual development of commercial capabilities.”