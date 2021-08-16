checkAd

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, August 16, 2021 - During the period August 5, 2021 – August 11, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 81,309 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
05/08/2021 15,700 342.9867 5,384,891.19
06/08/2021 17,000 340.6935 5,791,789.50
09/08/2021 14,875 335.2294 4,986,537.33
10/08/2021 16,877 336.5102 5,679,282.65
11/08/2021 16,857 337.1869 5,683,959.57

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of August 16, 2021, Millicom holds 312,964 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 


Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

 


Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

Attachments





