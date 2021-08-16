checkAd

AmpliTech Q2 Revenue Rose 55% to $1.0M Driven by Expanding Sales Efforts and Growing Demand for its Low Noise Signal Amplifiers That Enhance Satellite, Telecom (5G) and Other Communications; Quarter-End Cash & Securities of $28.7M

BOHEMIA, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art communications components for satellite communications, space, telecom (5G/6G) and defense markets, today reported financial results for its second quarter and first six months of 2021 (Q2’21 and 6M’21) and reviewed its growth outlook.

AmpliTech is a world leading developer of Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) components which increase the power of a radio signal while eliminating the distortion or “noise” that can degrade or destroy digital signals. AmpliTech believes its LNA technology can play a vital role enabling substantial performance and bandwidth improvements in satellite communications and in achieving gigabit data transmission speeds in next generation 5G networks.

Highlights

  • Q2’21 revenue rose 55% to $1,024,410 vs. $660,699 in Q2’20 and increased 117% vs. Q1’21.
  • AmpliTech’s order backlog as of August 16th was $2.45M in contractual hardware and engineering services anticipated for delivery over the next three-to-six months, versus $2.4M at the close of Q1’21.
  • Secured Follow-On LNA Order from Fortune 500 global defense and aerospace company with expected shipment in Q3’21.
  • Secured $0.5M in orders in July for custom LNAs to be used in ground stations for geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO), low earth orbit (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite systems. Shipments are also anticipated in Q3’21.

First Six Months Highlights

  • Completed a financial recapitalization and Nasdaq up-listing in the first half of 2021, yielding working capital of $29.8M as of June 30th. The capital is supporting expanded product development, sales and marketing and infrastructure investments while also providing the financial strength required to engage with global customer prospects previously outside AmpliTech’s reach.
  • Paid off $1M in debt, secured $0.2M in SBA loan forgiveness, purchased $0.4M in scientific equipment to enhance product development and testing and made a strategic investment in its secure LNA chip development joint venture partner SN2N.
  • Achieved design wins for AmpliTech’s LNA product suite which reaffirm its industry leading performance, extreme durability, and low power (and heat) dissipation. AMPG LNA components power satellite constellations and cellular/IoT devices, and its super-cooled cryogenic LNA components deliver signal amplification performance required for quantum computing systems and deep space research.
  • Began development, product testing and design integration for LNA chipsets with hardware encryption to power un-hackable 5G networks that deliver increased data flow and security to enable expanded content and data distribution as well as IoT device adoption
  • Built out expanded sales and marketing team and structure targeting major OEMs as well as system integrators to substantially expand the Company’s addressable market.
  • Established an on-site testing laboratory to expedite new product development while reducing variable R&D costs and increasing quality control.

Fawad Maqbool, President, CTO, and CEO, said, “Our Q2 results reflect initial benefits of our significantly enhanced financial position and the gradual return of customer prospects to more normal planning and procurement activity for projects where our low noise amplifier solutions can deliver game-changing performance and ROI. Importantly, our financial recapitalization is allowing AmpliTech to engage for the first time with a range of very large customer prospects that were previously out of our reach.

