AmpliTech Q2 Revenue Rose 55% to $1.0M Driven by Expanding Sales Efforts and Growing Demand for its Low Noise Signal Amplifiers That Enhance Satellite, Telecom (5G) and Other Communications; Quarter-End Cash & Securities of $28.7M

BOHEMIA, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art communications components for satellite communications, space, telecom (5G/6G) and defense markets, today reported financial results for its second quarter and first six months of 2021 (Q2’21 and 6M’21) and reviewed its growth outlook.

AmpliTech is a world leading developer of Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) components which increase the power of a radio signal while eliminating the distortion or “noise” that can degrade or destroy digital signals. AmpliTech believes its LNA technology can play a vital role enabling substantial performance and bandwidth improvements in satellite communications and in achieving gigabit data transmission speeds in next generation 5G networks.