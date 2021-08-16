checkAd

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Second Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $15.57 per share

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were approximately $107.3 million, or $15.57 per share, compared with net assets of approximately $112.4 million, or $16.31 per share as of March 31, 2021. As June 30, 2021, the Fund’s portfolio included public and private securities valued at approximately $102.5 million, or $14.87 per share, and approximately $0.50 per share in cash and cash equivalents.

Portfolio Summary (as of 6/30/21)


Investment
Fair Value1, 		  Fair Value
per Share1,2
Equity/Debt Investments $102.47 million   $14.87
Cash/Cash Equivalents $3.43 million   $0.50
Other Assets $8.26 million   $1.20
Total Assets $114.16 million   $16.56
Total Liabilities $6.81 million   $0.99
Net Assets $107.34 million   $15.57
       
1 Numbers may not sum due to rounding.      
2 Total shares outstanding: 6,893,056.      

During the second quarter of 2021, the Valuation Committee, which was composed of four independent directors, adjusted the fair values of the private companies in our portfolio. In arriving at these determinations and consistent with the Fund’s valuation procedures, and ASC 820, the Valuation Committee took into account information from an independent valuation firm and considered many factors, including the performance of the portfolio companies, recent transactions in the companies’ securities, as well as the impact of changes in market multiples within certain sectors.

